OMS: ‘Todas las hipótesis siguen abiertas’ sobre el origen del coronavirus

Read Next

“Breaking News in Yuba County” seems to be a stab at dark comedy, an ensemble crime romp commenting via sideswipe on TV news and the lust for fame. It’s hard to tell.

Sue (Allison Janney), desperate to be seen by someone — anyone — clings to a shell of a marriage and is practically a human bootprint, the way everyone steps on her. When her philandering husband dies in flagrante delicto, she hides the body and concocts a story to get some sweet, sweet attention. Why does she hide the body? I don’t know. Go with it.