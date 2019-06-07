Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from June 7

Alabama is coming to town along with many other Middle Georgia events Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of June 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of June 7, 2019.

Check out all the great art galleries open late with special events on June’s First Friday in downtown Macon. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, Macon Arts Gallery, Ampersand Guild and Travis Jean at downtown Macon, Cherry Street.

Free. 5 p.m. June 5.

A new group exhibit by Meg Hogan Campbell, Hannah March Sanders and Blake Sanders. A free opening reception with light refreshments and opportunities to meet the artists 5-8 p.m. June 7 as part of First Friday. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through June 28.

Dance style made popular in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, region. Taught by instructor Tommy “Freeze” Fields. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at 213 Clinton St,, Macon.

$10, $15 a couple. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 10, 17 and 24.

Jam out to your favorite bands in a unique, unplugged atmosphere. Presented by The Library Ballroom at 652 Mulberry St., Macon.

$10. 8 p.m. June 7.

An artistic two-day display of acting and musical talent, and a celebration of Macon’s music history. Presented by Landmindz at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$8-$34. 8-10 p.m. June 7 and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 8.

Social dancing at its finest this month. Mixers, line dancing, West Coast swing, Argentine Tango and many other dances. With DJ Carl Candiano. Bring a friend, bring a partner or come alone. Presented by USA Dance-Greater Macon Chapter at 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$8, $12 for non-members. 7:30 p.m. June 8.

Join an examination of the possibility of life beyond Earth and the scientific and sociological implications of such a discovery. This month’s topic will be the search for extraterrestrial life. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library, 1180 Washington Ave, Macon.

Free. 3:30 p.m. June 8.

Includes a 2,000-book giveaway, refreshments, story-time and other literacy-focused activities. Presented by Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority at Frank Johnson Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon.

Free. 11 a.m. June 8.

Enjoy a rare opportunity to explore historic homes and buildings in Forsyth that are not usually open to the public, during a day-long self-guided tour. Presented by Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation at Old Mary Persons High School Building, 25 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth.

See GeorgiaTrust.org for prices. 10 a.m. June 8.

JAM All Stars perform and welcome local musicians to bring their instruments to play on stage for a fun jam session. Presented by Jazz Association of Macon at The Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave,, Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. June 9.

A gorgeously thoughtful, intense thriller filled with just the right touch of comedy throughout to give audience an entertaining film that has social relevance to our world today. Presented by Macon Film Guild at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 9.

Features a presentation by Virginia Linch about an amazing butterfly habitat in Eatonton. Presented by Ocmulgee Audubon Society, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 7:30 p.m. June 10.

Rock out with your friends and family during this 80s rockin’, big hair wearin’, classic rock anthem blarin’ good-time musical that was a big hit on Broadway. Presented by Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$45-$65. 7 p.m. June 10.

This introductory class starts with the basics of piercing and sawing your metal, taking the first steps to creating one of a kind pieces of jewelry. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$45, includes all materials. 5-7 p.m. June 4 and 6-8 p.m. June 11.

A market of local artists and craft makers selling their work. Presented by Ampersand Guild, 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.

Free admission. Noon June 8-15.

For five days, campers will trained on the basics of stage presence, acting, singing and dancing, along with the precise communication skills of coordinating lights, sounds, set changes and cues from backstage. Presented by Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$60. Monday-Friday through July 12.

Special movie showings of “Mary Poppins Returns,” ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Cinderella” (1950), “The Jungle Book” (2016), “Incredibles 2” and “A Dog’s Way Home.” Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy, Robins Air Force Base, GA 31098

Free. June 7, 14, 21 and 27, and July 12 and 18.

Visit Zuri’s habitat for fun facts about creatures and lessons about the newest addition to the Mini-Zoo.Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 12:15 p.m. Fridays through July 26.

The writer will give a spoken word performance and sign books. Featuring musical entertainment by Randy Wesson and Amber Pierce. Presented by Gallery West at 447 Third St., Macon.

Free admission. 5 p.m. June 7.

Join Bike Walk Macon for a VIP Macon Bacon experience. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at Luther Williams Field, Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Macon.

$25, includes unlimited food and drinks. 5:45 p.m. June 13.

