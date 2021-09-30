Horoscopes for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Aries Concentrate on what you're doing, Aries, or you'll be in danger of turning into a butterfingers. However, this is easier said than done, because it's one of those days when you feel rather distracted and het up. Even so, be very careful when handling sharp or hot objects, just in case. It will also help to keep calm and to look where you're putting your feet! Lucky Number 542 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Your social life is full of ups and downs today. A friend might ring up at the last minute to cancel, or they could suggest a change of venue. The more wedded you are to routine, the more trying this experience will be. Do your best to go with the flow and to cope with whatever happens, because it will make you more flexible and versatile. Lucky Number 620 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini You're in an erratic and unpredictable mood today, and it won't be helped if certain people are expecting you to behave impeccably or do things by the book. You have no interest in such tactics right now, as you'll make more than plain if pushed. Do your best to get on with authority figures, and not to create a situation where it's you against them. Some compromise is needed. Lucky Number 935 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer You long to run wild today. The very thought of restrictions and routines is enough to make you want to scream, so try to introduce some changes to your usual schedule. Ideally, you should introduce these changes before you're climbing the walls, to avoid any possibility of causing trouble simply to amuse yourself. Lucky Number 352 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Watch your spending today because it could easily spiral out of control. That's because you'll get bored and start looking for things to amuse you. And one way to do that will be to flash your credit card around in all directions. You should also avoid being biased about things and people you value, in case you run the risk of losing them. Lucky Number 726 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Someone could easily get under your skin today and irritate you. They may not even realize they're doing it, or perhaps you're in a very itchy and scratchy mood so almost anything could set you off. Maybe the real fault lies with you rather than anyone else, simply because you're feeling restless and bored, and you need to let off steam? Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra It's one of those days when you can't help feeling rather bored and restless. That will be especially true if the day ahead looks dreary and prosaic, with no excitement and plenty of routine activities. Do your best to rearrange your schedule so you can have some light relief and there's less danger of you getting completely bogged down in mundane chores. If you get fed up you might become careless or hasty, which could lead to silly accidents and mishaps. Lucky Number 193 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio You end the month on a restless note. You're feeling unsettled emotionally, with the result that all your relationships feel wrong and you're looking for something you can't have. Steer clear of people who are stick-in-the-muds because you won't have any patience with them at all, and mix with people who are unique or different in some way. Lucky Number 946 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius A certain person seems determined to do the opposite of whatever you say today. They're being very contrary, which is testing your patience to the limit. There isn't much you can do about this because the more you try to make them toe the line, the more likely they are to create havoc and disobey you. All you can do is to let them go their own sweet way for the time being. Anything else is simply a waste of effort. Lucky Number 260 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn A very excitable mood makes it difficult for you to settle down to anything before you get bored and want to start something else. You're also very impulsive, especially when it comes to forming opinions, and will jump from one conclusion to another according to your whim. Make no radical pronouncements because you might change your mind about them half an hour later. Better to reach your conclusions and then see how you feel about them tomorrow before publicizing them to all and sundry. Lucky Number 478 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius Be careful if you're anywhere near the shops today, because you'll be tempted to splash out on all sorts of items purely to keep yourself amused. Allowing yourself to get bored could work out very expensive! You may also want to prove a point to a close partner who's trying to tie you down or hem you in, and once again this could turn out to be a costly manouvre. Lucky Number 786 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra