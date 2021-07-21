Horoscopes for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Aries There's a nice surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor (and one that you want to see, rather than one you don't), or a member of the family might have planned an unexpected treat for you. You might also make a surprise discovery about something from your past that you knew nothing about until now. Lucky Number 189 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus If you were in danger of getting restless yesterday, you'll really feel it today. Do your best to be spontaneous and impulsive, without going over the top and landing yourself in trouble. Try to get plenty of exercise and several changes of scene. You'll also want some lively company and will try to keep away from anyone who's a complete stick-in-the-mud. Lucky Number 930 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You're looking for some light relief from the chores and problems of everyday life, so try to do something totally different from usual. Skip your normal routine in favor of something more spontaneous, or get together with people you don't usually see. There could be some surprising but pleasing news about one of your responsibilities or duties. Lucky Number 191 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer You're normally very keen to stick to the true and tried, but today you're ready to go out on a limb and take a chance. In fact, you'll feel as though you're missing out if you can't spread your wings and do something different for a change today. Ideally, it should be connected with travel or anything else that fills you with a spirit of adventure. Lucky Number 085 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo You show a different side of your personality today, especially to people who are very close to you. For instance, you might reveal how passionate you can be in the right circumstances, or you could start talking about something that is usually off-limits for you. Alternatively, it will be your partner who displays a new side of themselves, much to your surprise and interest. Lucky Number 519 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo You're in a sociable and friendly mood today, but you aren't content to be with just anyone. No, you want to mix with people who are lively, unusual and interesting, so any stick-in-the-muds need not apply. You're also keen to show another side to your personality, especially if that involves being much more spontaneous and radical than usual. Lucky Number 767 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra You need to inject some variety in your life today, especially if you don't anticipate doing anything very exciting. That's because you crave amusement and entertainment right now, particularly if things happen on the spur of the moment. Mind you, unexpected events are more than likely, especially where an older person, your health, work or a pet are concerned. Lucky Number 610 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Once again you're feeling on top of the world. It's certainly a brilliant start to July, and today you'll enjoy doing things on the spur of the moment. You'll be terrific company because you're such a live wire, and you'll be dazzling if you're hoping to impress someone special. There will be no doubt about that at all! Lucky Number 865 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius You long for some excitement today, especially if you know exactly what you're going to be doing and it doesn't exactly make you want to do heel clicks with joy. Try to vary your routine rut, or get together with someone who's a real live wire because they'll keep you amused. Lucky Number 748 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Life is full of nice surprises today, much to your delight. You won't be sure what's going to happen next, but only in an exciting and stimulating way. You certainly won't be full of fear and trepidation. You might have an unexpected visitor or maybe you'll decide to call on someone on the spur of the moment. You're also feeling a lot more relaxed than usual. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Variety is the spice of life, Aquarius. Take the chance to do things on the spur of the moment. Your heart will sink if your schedule is mapped out in advance and you have no control over it, so do your best to liven things up and be spontaneous. If you're out shopping it will be difficult to resist making some impulse buys. Lucky Number 123 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces