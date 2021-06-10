Horoscopes for Thursday, June 10, 2021

Aries There's a rather tense atmosphere today although it could be difficult to put your finger on what's wrong. All you know is that it feels as though you can't say or do anything right, or that even mundane conversations turn into a slanging match. If someone provokes you, you're quite likely to retaliate with some stinging or sarcastic responses. Think twice before exposing a secret in the course of an argument. Is it really such a good idea? Lucky Number 116 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus It's one of those days when you long to indulge yourself in every way possible. It's bad luck if you're at work because that will be the last thing on your mind, and you'll probably try to make a long coffee break slide into an extended lunch hour, followed by a modest amount of work before it's time for tea. The idea of going out on the town is far too enticing to resist, but you may regret it tomorrow morning. Lucky Number 914 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Someone is stroppy and sharp-tongued today and once you've had a taste of their behavior, you should avoid them like the plague. Do your best to avoid behaving in the same way, especially if you find yourself being bossy to underlings or using sarcasm as your main weapon in an argument. What's really bugging you and what can you do about it? Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Enjoy yourself today, dear Cancer. Spend the day in familiar surroundings, or with people you know really well, having a good a time. Even if you can't devote the day to having fun, at least try to fit in some enjoyable activities, especially if they involve delicious food and drink. Lucky Number 715 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo No matter what you do today, Leo, extract as much enjoyment from it as you can. That shouldn't be too difficult, as it looks like being one of the best days in the whole of June. Although you're feeling sociable you'll want to spend some time by yourself as well, giving you the best of both worlds. Watch the budget if you go shopping because you won't know where to stop. Lucky Number 565 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Verbal brickbats are flying in all directions today, so get ready to duck. Some of the comments you receive might cut you to the quick, or maybe you'll retaliate with some sharp words of your own. If you do give as good as you get, try not to say anything really hurtful and which might come back to haunt you further down the line. It's not worth the hassle! Lucky Number 237 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Someone's very quick to make hurtful and cutting comments today, much to your annoyance. They may be very sarcastic, or there could be such a sharp edge to their tongue that it really ought to carry a government health warning. Mind you, you aren't exactly feeling completely cool yourself, and will defend your ideas as though they're a matter of life and death. Lucky Number 456 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio A loved one has a very sharp tongue today, so be warned. Sarcastic comments and nitpicking are the flavor of the day. Alternatively, you'll be the one who's making unpleasant remarks. If so, ask yourself why and try to find more productive ways of communicating with other people. Lucky Number 672 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius It's a tense day, but don't make it worse than it already is by starting silly squabbles and spats. The better you know someone, the more likely they are to get under your skin and irritate you. They might have the not-so-clever knack of saying the one thing that's guaranteed to make you grit your teeth with frustration, or an unfortunate manner that you don't know how to deal with. Lucky Number 704 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn There's only one thing you're interested in today, and that's having as much fun as you can. But will this be possible? Try not to jeopardize your job by ignoring your work in favor of play instead. Get all the work out of the way first and then concentrate on letting your hair down with a clear conscience. Lucky Number 679 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Work is a four-letter word as far as you're concerned today, and you want to have as little to do with it as you can. But is that feasible without landing yourself in hot water or making yourself unpopular with your colleagues? Get the work out of the way before you can enjoy yourself. When you do get the chance to let your hair down, try not to do it with such enthusiasm that you feel utterly wretched tomorrow morning. Lucky Number 935 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces