Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Aries This is a terrific day for working your way through any outstanding paperwork, such as doing some filing, paying bills or replying to letters. You'll take great satisfaction from being able to marshal your thoughts so well, and also from planning your time so you're at your most efficient and productive. Well done! Lucky Number 883 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus This is a terrific day for catching up with any overdue correspondence. You don't want it hanging over you any longer and right now you're very skilled at putting your thoughts into words. If you need answers to important questions, this is a great opportunity to speak up. The whole problem could be solved in a surprisingly short amount of time. Lucky Number 573 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Keep track of your finances today, so you'll have the satisfaction of knowing that you're on top of everything. You may even want to pay some bills a few days early rather than run the risk of forgetting all about them. It's also an excellent day for setting up any sort of system that will help your money matters to run more smoothly, such as a direct debit or standing order. Lucky Number 434 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer This is a fantastic day for talking to friends and kindred spirits because there's such a strong understanding between you. If someone asks you for advice, you'll find the middle ground between being too doom-laden and being overly optimistic. You're in a very efficient and practical frame of mind, so swing into action if you have to organize something important. If you can't do it today, you'll never manage it! Lucky Number 646 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo You have your head screwed on the right way when it comes to thinking about work and other important areas of your life. In fact, you're being very practical and efficient, and no one will be able to fool you. Ideally, you'll prefer your own company while you're doing all this because it will help you to concentrate more fully and not be distracted by what's happening around you. Lucky Number 838 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo You're capable of some really constructive thinking today, so don't be afraid to put your brain to good use. It's a super day for making plans, especially if they concern travel, education or a good cause, because you'll be able to cover every angle and think things through carefully. You can also pick someone's brains in the comforting knowledge that they know what they're talking about. Lucky Number 407 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra This is a fantastic day for using your brain with precision and accuracy. For instance, it's great for filling in a complicated form or going through some complex paperwork because you'll find it easy to concentrate on what you're doing. It's especially good for paying attention to the sort of finicky details that you normally aren't interested in but which are right up your street today. Lucky Number 289 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Someone needs some advice today and you're just the person to give it to them. Wait to be asked, though! You'll be able to draw on your experiences of life, and you might also throw in some spiritual guidance for good measure. If you have some spare time you'll enjoy immersing yourself in a thought-provoking book and then discussing it with someone who's on your wavelength. Lucky Number 522 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Commonsense rules today, making you keen to do things in the most organized, efficient and practical way. It's also a good day for making serious decisions, especially if you can discuss them first with people whose opinions you respect. But make sure you have all the facts before making up your mind. Lucky Number 434 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn If you need to get someone organized, this is the day to do it. You'll sort things out without sounding bossy or patronizing, and you'll also get co-operation instead of resistance. It's a good day for having a serious chat with a child, perhaps because you need to explain something and you want to make sure you do it properly and in a way that doesn't create confusion or fear. Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius In complete contrast to yesterday, you have your head screwed on firmly today. Yet you won't be boringly sensible or drearily practical, so there's no danger of you having turned into a dry old stick overnight. It's a good day for keeping track of important details and processes, such as confirming a forthcoming appointment or filling in a form and then making a copy of it before sending it off. Lucky Number 971 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus