Horoscopes for Saturday, May 15, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're determined to go your own sweet way... and blow the consequences. That's how it seems to everyone else, anyway, even if you have a different perspective on the situation. There may be very good reasons why you aren't prepared to toe the line, but unless you're careful, you may simply appear to be wilful and subversive. Maybe you should explain your point of view?

Lucky Number

985

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A friend or acquaintance is a law unto themselves today, and there isn't a thing you can do about it. In fact, the more you try to make them toe the line or behave in the way that's expected of them, the more likely they are to do the complete opposite of what you want. You may even decide that they're deliberately being provocative and unhelpful.

Lucky Number

401

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

A certain someone is a law unto themselves today and there's nothing you can do about it except let them get on with it. Trying to stop them or raising objections will simply make them even more determined to do their own thing, so you may as well save your breath. If you're tempted to rebel against an authority figure or fly in the face of convention, try to do it in ways that will cause the fewest ructions and the least amount of trouble.

Lucky Number

167

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

A certain person is determined to go their own way today, and to hell with the consequences. They're so keen to express their independence and remind everyone that they're a free spirit that they might easily go over the top and end up being a lot more outrageous or bloody-minded than they'd intended. If you want to prove a point, try not to get so steamed up that you're willing to risk almost anything as a result.

Lucky Number

872

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

Beware anyone who wants to drive the point home today because others won't know where to draw the line. Someone is determined to be noticed, even if they have to make a mighty song and dance in the process. Be careful when handling financial matters because a close partner may react badly to whatever you suggest. It might be best if you suspend all discussions for the time being until everyone is in a more co-operative mood.

Lucky Number

427

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Give a certain person plenty of space and freedom today, because the last thing they want is to feel hampered, hemmed in, or as though they're your personal property. It may not be easy to do this, but it's the only answer unless you want to have a rebellion on your hands. The more you try to control this person's behavior, the more determined they'll be to go their own way.

Lucky Number

769

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone is feeling daredevilish and naughty today, ready to take all sorts of risks that will probably make your hair stand on end. They may also be keen to prove a point, and will be so determined to do this that they won't really care what happens as a result. Take care if you start to feel agitated or restless, because that might make you careless, leaving you accident-prone. Pay attention to what you're doing, especially if you're driving or handling hot or sharp objects.

Lucky Number

791

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

A loved one wants to be a free spirit so them get on with it. Trying to curb this need for freedom and desire for independence will simply set them against you. Besides, don't you understand how they're feeling? Maybe you're secretly feeling the same and long to do something daring and adventurous? Well, what's stopping you?

Lucky Number

262

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A clash between someone's upbringing and their current behavior shows the more restrictive and conventional their background is, the more eager they'll be to rebel in some way and prove their independence. This could lead to a showdown or a major display of temperament unless everyone is on their best behavior. But that isn't very likely!

Lucky Number

819

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you are determined to do exactly what you want today, this could make you very unpopular, especially if you want to draw a lot of attention to yourself by being wildly unconventional or controversial. Watch out because you may also be slightly accident-prone. If you're driving, stick to the speed limit and don't be tempted to try any clever moves in case they don't work out the way you wanted.

Lucky Number

540

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Be careful when handing money matters today and don't rush in where angels fear to tread. Why are you in such a hurry about all this? The more hasty you are, the more likely it is that you'll make a mistake and you'll kick yourself later on. Be especially careful if you're determined to prove a point, because being headstrong and wilful could turn out very expensive.

Lucky Number

988

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

What's got into you? Slow down and take it easy with your demands. You want to do things your way or not at all, but if anyone objects, try not to ignore their protests and carry on as though nothing had happened. Be careful, such a strong-willed attitude could make you very unpopular. Isn't there any room for compromise?

Lucky Number

795

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
