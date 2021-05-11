Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Aries The busier you are today the more you'll enjoy yourself. You certainly won't be very chuffed if you have to spend too much time in one place or doing one thing, because you're looking for more variety than that. Don't be surprised if the phone rings itself silly, you get a thousand emails, or a quick walk round the block turns into a marathon gossip-session. It's one of those days! Lucky Number 258 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus There seems to be an argument about who owns what. Maybe someone thinks you've collared one of their possessions, or you're accusing them of taking what's rightfully yours. Don't invite trouble by lending or borrowing anything of value today because it could end up causing a lot of resentment, and quite frankly it simply isn't worth it. Lucky Number 490 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Be careful how you handle disagreements today because they have the potential to be rather unpleasant. That's because either you or the other person will get on your high horse, or try to manipulate one another into doing what you want. You should also avoid using emotional blackmail in order to win your argument. Lucky Number 845 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer This is a great day for catching up with important paperwork, whether it's connected with your work or your dealings with officialdom. You'll find it easy to deal with bureaucrats, fill in forms or do anything else that's necessary. If you really fancy getting organized you'll gain a lot of satisfaction from doing some filing or chucking out papers you no longer need. Lucky Number 648 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Leo You're busy thinking about everyday topics today, and you'll enjoy discussing them with whoever happens to be around. You're in an inquisitive mood, too, so you'll want to get to the bottom of things rather than accepting them without any further thought. It's a great day for organizing a forthcoming trip or holiday, and you'll love sorting out all the details of your journey. Lucky Number 926 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Get to grips with little details today, such as filling in forms, checking your bank statements and other small but necessary chores. Very little will escape your eagle eye, so it's a good day for checking other important things as well. If you're working in conjunction with someone you need the atmosphere between you to be harmonious. Do your best to be helpful and friendly. Lucky Number 808 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Your thoughts and emotions are working in tandem today, making it easy for you to put your feelings into words. This is just what you need if you're hoping to have a long chat with your other half or you have to explain your motives to someone. If you haven't been in touch with a far-off friend for a while, pick up the phone or send an email to let them know you're thinking about them. Lucky Number 772 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio You can look forward to a busy day, filled with lots of chatter. Much of the talk may be about health, work or money, but that doesn't matter because you'll be interested in what's being said. You'll also enjoy spending time with colleagues and customers, perhaps by combining work and pleasure, or by having a long chat with them. Lucky Number 995 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Take care when dealing with someone today otherwise you could be drawn into a battle of wills. Both of you are determined to get your own way, which means you'll soon get bogged down in a stalemate with neither of you prepared to concede an inch. This won't get you very far, so do your best to take the long view and be more tolerant of one another. Lucky Number 512 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Have your say about things that concern you at home or at work, but do not try to dominate the conversation or insist that you get your own way at every turn. Things need to run as smoothly as possible, so just take satisfaction from expressing your opinion and don't push the issue too hard. Lucky Number 512 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Conversations and negotiations go really well today, so voice your opinion or get chatting to people. It's especially good for having a good gossip with a friend or neighbor or a long natter on the phone. Don't worry if none of your conversations amount to very much. What's important right now is to make contact with others. The fact that you're gossiping rather than discussing events of world importance doesn't matter. Lucky Number 394 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo