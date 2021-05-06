Horoscopes for Thursday, May 6, 2021

Aries No sooner has a thought popped into your head than you've put it into words. You're certainly in a voluble and chatty mood, but the trick lies in knowing when to speak up and when to shut up. If everyone starts developing glazed looks, or possibly even begins to fall asleep, you'll know you've gone too far. Turn the conversation round to them, fast! Lucky Number 830 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus An older friend or relative could do with some help today, whether that means doing their shopping for them, dropping in for a chat or running some errands on their behalf. What matters most of all for them is the knowledge that you're thinking about them and that you care, so give them a ring or write them a letter if you can't see them in person. Lucky Number 700 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini If you've lost touch with a friend and you're wondering how they are, give them a ring or write them a letter today. You've nothing to lose and you'll be thrilled if they're happy to hear from you. There could also be a lot more contact than usual with other chums, so prepare yourself for a highly sociable day. Lucky Number 924 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer If you're trying to concentrate on something important today you'll do best if you can shut yourself away somewhere. That way, you won't have to cope with distractions and interruptions that could put you off your stroke or sidetrack you. Someone in authority is being very garrulous, which is fine if you have the time to listen but annoying if you haven't. Lucky Number 671 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo Ask someone a question and then sit back while they give you a very long answer. Yes, it's one of those days when people are feeling loquacious and chatty, so it's difficult to get away from them once they start talking. Bear this in mind if you need to make a long-distance phone call because it might end up costing you a lot more money than you'd hoped. Perhaps you should send an email instead? Lucky Number 941 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo This is a great day for talking about your deepest feelings. You'll find it surprisingly easy to put your feelings into words, even if this is normally quite difficult for you. However, don't confuse being articulate with being glib, otherwise you'll fall into the trap of saying a lot but not meaning very much. So choose your words carefully, and remember to listen to the other person's point of view when it's their turn to speak. Lucky Number 367 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Libra If you're in a hurry today you'd be wise to avoid getting drawn into conversations unless they're absolutely necessary. That's because people are feeling chatty and once they get talking it might be almost impossible to shut them up again. If you're talking to your other half, make sure you listen to what they're saying, even if they do get rather heated in the process. Lucky Number 220 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio It's a difficult day. You're feeling tired and listless, yet you're facing a list of duties and chores that need urgent attention. Do yourself a favor and get some rest and relaxation, because you simply don't have the energy to push yourself hard. Keep away from anyone bearing germs in case they're generous enough to give you some of them. Lucky Number 120 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Once again you're in the mood to have fun, and today you simply want to play whenever you get the chance. That might mean getting down on all fours and playing with a baby or toddler, making a big fuss of your pets or taking a small child off on an outing. Alternatively you might prefer more adult pursuits, such as gambling on a game of cards. Lucky Number 245 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Someone is behaving like a scaled down version of Scrooge today. What a misery. Is there really something sour to say about everything? Don't let this old sourpuss get the better of you. If you can't think who fits this description, make sure you aren't the guilty party. Lucky Number 955 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius You're in a little world of your own today, making it difficult to come down to earth long enough to deal with much reality. It's not that you've drifted off into la-la land, simply that you're in the mood to daydream and don't want to get involved in anything that seems too strenuous, unpleasant or challenging. Listen to your gut instincts when talking to people. Lucky Number 246 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra