Horoscopes for Friday, April 23, 2021

Aries You have tremendous willpower today, enabling you to achieve almost anything you set out to do. But you must use this wisely, and without taking advantage of other people, otherwise you'll get a taste of your own medicine sooner or later. It's a really good day for working with others who share your view of the world. Lucky Number 249 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus You have a tremendous ability to get your point across today, although you may not realize how very effective you're being. For this reason it's a good idea to underplay things rather than to make a big song and dance about them. You'll have a particular impact when dealing with anyone connected with finance or officialdom. Lucky Number 365 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini You're capable of making some important changes to a relationship today, but only if everyone concerned is in agreement about them. You certainly shouldn't try to persuade people to do things against their will, or to trick them in some way. It's one of those days when teamwork can move mountains, so don't underestimate its power. Lucky Number 985 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You love doing things on the spur of the moment today. Even if you're a typical Cancerian who likes tradition and is usually wary of surprises, right now you're in a spontaneous and free-spirited mood. If you're single, you could bump into someone who sets your heart racing even if they aren't your usual type. Is something going to come of this chance encounter? Lucky Number 662 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo A certain person is quite persuasive today, which is fine if they have your best interests at heart. It's a wonderful day for being with some of your favourite people because there's a strong bond between you and you'll have a lot of fun together. It's also great for working as part of a team. You'll struggle to make much progress but what you do achieve will be quite something. Lucky Number 518 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Try to mix with people who are that little bit different today. You'll be enchanted by them and they'll help to take you out of yourself. It doesn't matter whether you already know them or you're meeting them for the first time today, because the effect they have on you will be the same. If you feel like a mini-adventure, you'll love visiting somewhere you've never been to before. Maybe you could turn this trip into a weekend break? Lucky Number 503 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra A little willpower goes a long way today, as you'll discover. It's a great opportunity to examine your goals and to do your best to achieve them, even if that means slightly adjusting your original game-plan. It will be far better to ditch any plans that aren't working out than to cling to them regardless of their lack of success. Lucky Number 973 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio This is a fantastic day for working as part of a team towards a shared goal or objective. It could be as simple as talking to your beloved and agreeing on what you're going to do this weekend, or making plans for a forthcoming trip. If you want to have a conversation about where your relationship is heading, this is a great day to do it, provided that you don't force any issues or make unreasonable demands. If you do, your chickens will come home to roost later in the year. Lucky Number 872 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius There's a lot you can achieve if you put your mind to it today, especially if you're prepared to push yourself a little bit further than usual. You're quite persuasive when it comes to talking to other people, so don't be surprised if they agree to your suggestions without you having to say very much. But don't push your luck and try to dominate or bully anyone, because that will inevitably lead to trouble sooner or later. Lucky Number 599 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn You're in the mood to mix with people who are that little bit offbeat today. They're slightly eccentric or they have an unusual job, which makes them interesting to talk to. If you meet someone for the first time today you'll be dazzled by them and will want to see them again, even if you're already involved with someone else. Will this flirtation last or is it just a delicious fantasy? Lucky Number 974 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius The shops are calling, but not just any old shops. Today, you're attracted by places that are very high-tech, contemporary, luxurious and expensive. If you're looking for items for your home, you'll want to experiment a little and certainly won't go for the traditional look unless it's a wild departure from your usual style. Frankly, there's no knowing what you'll get up to today but you'll enjoy it, whatever it is. Lucky Number 241 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio