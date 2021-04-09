Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, April 9, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're hungry for love and affection today, and you won't be very happy if you have to spend too much time on your own. When you are with people you care about, do your best to show them how much you care. This is also a good day to do something creative or artistic, or to continue your quest to update your wardrobe or enhance your image.

Lucky Number

746

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's easy to express your feelings today, but if you're secretly attracted to someone who's out of reach or unavailable, you'll have to camouflage your feelings in some way. At some point, you'll love the prospect of relaxing on your own, away from the constant demands of everyday life.

Lucky Number

627

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Let's hope that you've got the day off because you certainly aren't in the mood for any work, unless it's very artistic and creative. Taking life easy is more your cup of tea right now, and you'll be happiest if you can relax in some convivial company. So gather your friends around you or, if that isn't possible, visit somewhere that always has a soothing effect on you.

Lucky Number

133

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're very charming and tactful today, and it will get you plenty of favors. It's a super day for chatting to a boss or superior, or anyone else who's in a position of authority over you. You'll be able to hit it off with each other, which will show you in a good light. This is also a good day for being with older friends and relatives, and for enjoying their company regardless of the age difference between you.

Lucky Number

716

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're still in an upbeat mood and ready for adventure. Today, that adventure comes in the guise of people who are charming, interesting and who probably have very different backgrounds to yours. If you're lucky enough to be on holiday at the moment, you might meet someone who makes you go weak at the knees. Will it be a holiday romance or a deliciously flirtatious interlude that's over almost as soon as it starts?

Lucky Number

357

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

This is a great day for going shopping with someone, especially if you'll be spending money together. You'll do your best to keep each other sweet, even when you don't agree about whether to buy something or not, and will try to make the experience as enjoyable as possible. There's a whiff of jealousy in the air, though, so don't do anything that's guaranteed to make your beloved feel territorial about you.

Lucky Number

602

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone in your life needs plenty of time and attention and they're being rather demanding. They haven't gone completely over the top but nevertheless you feel you've got to dance to their tune in order to keep them sweet. This is very nice of you, but don't make a rod for your own back or set a precedent that will be hard to keep up.

Lucky Number

592

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Spare a thought for someone who isn't having a very good time at the moment. Maybe you could visit them, offer to do their shopping or take them a little treat. You don't have to make a grand gesture, either, because this person will appreciate any attention you can give them. Take care if you're supposed to be watching what you eat at the moment because you'll be drawn to all the things you're meant to avoid, and the sweeter and creamier the better.

Lucky Number

480

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Give yourself a treat today by spending time with some of the special people in your life. Or maybe you'd prefer to be with one person in particular? Ideally, you should do something enjoyable together, such as going out for lunch, spending the afternoon in the cinema or having dinner in the best restaurant you can find. Alternatively, maybe just walking hand in hand will be more than enough.

Lucky Number

130

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You love your home comforts now and you'll be very reluctant to leave them for long. You might spend the day slumped on your sofa or sitting in the garden, but you'll prefer the company of close friends and family to that of complete strangers. Why not enjoy eating lots of delicious goodies, even if they are laden with calories? Sometimes you simply have to spoil yourself.

Lucky Number

564

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This is a lovely day for enjoying yourself and being sociable. You aren't in the mood to do anything very strenuous or difficult. Instead, you want to laze around with your feet up, doing as little as possible. Alternatively, you'll enjoy mixing with close friends and relatives. If you've got to talk to a neighbor about something you'll manage to be the epitome of tact.

Lucky Number

311

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

This is the perfect day for spending money on items that will have a lot of meaning for you. You don't have to shell out a lot of cash, either, because you'll get just as much satisfaction from something inexpensive but special as you will from something that's big and flashy. If you're buying clothes you'll be drawn to natural fabrics, such as cotton, wool or silk, rather than anything man-made.

Lucky Number

527

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
