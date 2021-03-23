Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Aries Routine arrangements have a nasty habit of going haywire today. Something that you can usually do with your eyes closed may become an unexpected problem, or a well-tried system may break down for no good reason. The more wedded you are to your routine, the more trying today's events will be. You may also have to cope with a colleague or employee whose mind isn't on their job. Lucky Number 346 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus You may have to forget about following pre-arranged plans today when they start to come apart at the seams. For instance, if you were going to meet a friend they may ring up at the last minute and change all the arrangements, or you might plan a trip to the cinema only to discover that the film you wanted to see is no longer being screened. It's irritating but it isn't the end of the world, so try to go with the flow. Lucky Number 663 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini If you're in an excitable and jumpy state, beware. You need plenty of stimulus and variety today, and if you don't get it you'll try to create it. The trouble is that you may well cause havoc in the process, because right now you've got a strong desire to kick over the traces and shock everyone. So watch it when talking to anyone who's very straitlaced! Lucky Number 361 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Someone's brain is working so fast that you can barely keep up with their thought processes today. They might be talking much more quickly than normal, hopping from subject to subject, or hatching lots of clever ideas. It's fun to be with this person at first but their company could soon start to grate, because it's impossible to relax while they're so buzzy and hyped up. Lucky Number 722 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Leo The more bored or fed up you feel today, the greater the likelihood of spending money to entertain yourself. And you won't be content with a quick trip round the supermarket or buying some petrol, either. Instead, you'll want to splash out on all sorts of impulse buys, whether you need them or not. Try to limit the damage if you're supposed to be saving your money rather than spending it. Lucky Number 779 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo There's no knowing what a certain person will get up to today. All you can be sure of is that they'll take you by surprise and may even shock you in some way. Do your best to take things as they come and not get all flustered by this person's antics, especially if you suspect that they're being deliberately controversial in order to wind you up. They'll soon stop when they realize they aren't getting a rise out of you. Lucky Number 836 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra It's important to vary your routine as much as possible today, otherwise you'll quickly get bored and restless. This is especially true if you're doing something very mundane and mechanical, because you'll end up wanting to scream. Mind you, there could be some hitches that will liven things up a little, such as a piece of technology breaking down or a colleague misbehaving. Lucky Number 104 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Not everything goes according to plan today, so bear that in mind if you've arranged to meet someone because they might not turn up at the right place or time. Even if they do appear, they could be in a weird mood or suggest doing something that you don't fancy. Speaking of fancying, at some point you might meet someone who's sexy but slightly off-putting at the same time. Maybe that's their big attraction? Lucky Number 517 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius It's a disruptive day and it looks as though there isn't much you can do about it. So try to keep calm if arrangements start to unravel, someone lets you down or nothing goes right. There could also be a difficult experience with someone who's older or more powerful than you, perhaps because you feel very rebellious if they want you to carry out their orders. Be careful because it isn't a good day to rub people up the wrong way. Lucky Number 569 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Don't believe everything you hear today because someone may be deliberately trying to get a rise out of you. Maybe they're making statements that are designed to make you blow your top, especially if they don't really mean what they're saying. Will you give them the satisfaction of rising to the bait or will you manage to play it cool? There will also be problems over what constitutes the truth. Lucky Number 957 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius There's a difference of opinion today between you and someone over what you both think is worth spending money on. You have very different viewpoints right now, and there's so much strength of feeling that you're both tempted to dig your heels in and refuse to back down. But where will that get you? Don't feel compelled to do something outrageous or controversial simply to make your point. It really isn't worth it! Lucky Number 139 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer