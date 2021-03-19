Horoscopes for Friday, March 19, 2021

Aries Make the most of today's focus and organization because they'll help you get ahead with anything you tackle. Ideally, you should plan your day in advance so you can make the best use of your time and energy. It's a really good opportunity to make some headway in an ambition or long-term goal, even if you're still only at the planning stage. Lucky Number 322 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus The past few days haven't exactly been a picnic, so grab the chance to let off some steam. It's ideal to burn off any excess nervous energy by doing something physical, especially if you're still privately stewing about what happened. You'll enjoy taking part in a group activity, particularly if you're involved in leading or organizing it. Lucky Number 872 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You'll be kept pretty busy today, but at some point it's important that you get some exercise. If you're too sedentary you'll start to feel irritable and this will inevitably lead to a row. It's a good day for standing your ground with someone, because you'll have no fears about sticking your neck out or putting yourself in a position of authority. But don't overdo it! Lucky Number 681 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer This is a fantastic day for making things happen because you have bags of energy and impetus. You're also feeling quite brave so might consider doing something that would normally seem too daring. If you've got the day to yourself you'll enjoy doing something active, such as taking a brisk walk in a place you don't know very well. You certainly won't want to sit around twiddling your thumbs if you can help it. Lucky Number 658 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo You're well able to stand up for yourself today but without going over the top and turning someone into an enemy. If you've hired someone to carry out some work for you, you'll be able to give them instructions without sounding bossy. Try to fit in some physical exercise at some point, even if it's relatively modest. You need to keep on the move in order to burn off your excess nervous energy. Lucky Number 372 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo You need to release some of the tension that's accumulated over the past few days, so do something physical. Go for a swim, jog round the park or knock a football about, but do something that will help to calm you down. You'll enjoy yourself if you're playing games with some of the special children in your life, especially if you arrange some competitive sports for you all. Lucky Number 762 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Work off yesterday's angst by being active and physical. You won't have to go the gym, either, as doing some housework or gardening will help you to get rid of all that nervous energy. It's a good day for getting involved in some DIY or decorating, too, because you'll be able to pace yourself so you won't end up feeling as though you're about to drop from exhaustion. Lucky Number 098 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio You're happiest if you can keep active today, especially if you're dashing around in your local environment. You might do some hectic shopping followed by meeting someone for a meal, or you could combine your usual activities with a gruelling work-out in the gym. It's important to keep busy, otherwise you'll start to feel somewhat agitated. Lucky Number 365 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius You're still in a domesticated mood and today you'll enjoy getting busy around the house or garden. Maybe you feel like doing some DIY or decorating, or you're at the start of a major renovation project and you can't wait to get on with it. You'll be amazed at what you're able to achieve, especially if you have some willing helpers. Don't forget to thank them when they've finished for the day. Lucky Number 155 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn The past two days have been rather tense and exhausting, so you need to let off some gentle steam. Do this by getting out and about, or by being active whenever possible. You should certainly opt for a walk rather than a slump in front of the TV, otherwise you'll start to feel slightly restless and fractious. You will also enjoy taking a modest risk or two. Lucky Number 953 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius If you have to buy someone a present and you haven't got a clue where to start, go shopping today. You'll have the energy to search for the perfect gift, and also the cunning to keep it a secret until it's time to hand it over. If recent events have been getting you down you'll appreciate having some time to yourself, but preferably while you're doing something energetic such as going for a run or working out in the gym. Lucky Number 585 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn