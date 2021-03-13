Horoscopes for Saturday, March 13, 2021

Aries Don't panic - it's Friday 13th but that's no reason to worry. In fact, you're all set for a really enjoyable day, even though there could be some surprising events along the way. At some point you might have an unexpected visitor or a loved one could drop a mini bombshell that catches you completely unawares. Lucky Number 496 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Some of the people in your life are very unpredictable today, and as a result social arrangements could face lots of disruptions. Do your best to go with the flow and to see where it takes you, because it could lead you in some highly enjoyable directions. You might also be strongly attracted to someone who isn't normally your cup of tea but who is definitely to your taste right now. Lucky Number 237 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini There's no need to be superstitious about today's date because things will go really well. In fact, there could be some lovely surprises in store, especially if you've currently got your sights set on someone older, richer or more influential than you. You might also hear some unexpected good news about a financial matter that is working out to your advantage. Lucky Number 740 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Anything could happen today, so be prepared! You might meet someone who has an electrifying effect on you, even if they aren't your usual type. You might only have a mad flirtation with each other, or this could be the start of a long-term relationship that will teach you exciting things about yourself and introduce you to a world that you never knew existed. Lucky Number 596 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Life is full of delicious surprises today, particularly when it comes to matters of the heart. Your beloved might sweep you off your feet all over again or persuade you to do something daring together. If you're currently unattached, your heart might miss a beat when you clap eyes on someone who's never appealed to you in the past. But they'll really get you going at the moment. Lucky Number 639 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo There's no need to worry about the unfortunate date because this looks like being a really enjoyable day. You could have a delicious surprise courtesy of a friend or loved one, or unexpected events might turn out to be exactly what you needed. If you meet someone new today you'll be dazzled and charmed by them, and could soon be swept off your feet into a hot affair with them. Wow! Lucky Number 088 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra There are some very pleasant surprises in store for you today, especially where your work is concerned. You might hit it off so well with a colleague or customer that it almost seems as though you're flirting with each other -- and maybe you are! If a relationship gets off the ground today it will be fun-loving, unusual and very entertaining. Lucky Number 955 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Don't worry about the inauspicious date because you're all set for a fabulous day. It's enjoyment, entertainment and excitement all the way, especially if you jump at the opportunities that come along. You might have a delightful flirtation with someone, or possibly even fall head over heels with someone who's too charismatic and intoxicating to resist. Lucky Number 872 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius A loved one keeps you on your toes today. It's good fun and you'll enjoy not knowing what they're going to do next. They might make a suggestion that you have to think twice about before admitting that it's a good idea, or do something on the spur of the moment that completely brightens up your day. You might also have an unexpected but delightful visitor. Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Someone has a surprise up their sleeve for you today, Capricorn. They might organize a treat for you on the spur of the moment or visit you when you weren't expecting it. If you're out and about, you could bump into the very person you were hoping to meet. There's also the chance of a delightfully flirtatious and light-hearted encounter with a certain person. Lucky Number 349 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Are you worried that it's Friday 13th? Well, you don't have to give it another thought because this promises to be a really enjoyable day. Mind you, you won't know what's going to happen next, which could be rather disconcerting if you're the sort of Aquarian who's wedded to your routine and who doesn't like it when it's disrupted by unexpected events. Go with the flow. Lucky Number 648 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius