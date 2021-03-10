Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Aries Moody and intense? It's not as bad as it seems. The Moon treks through Scorpio and your eighth house of other people's money today. You may not feel that life is turning out the way you planned, but who better than an Aries to turn lemons into lemonade? Don't let a momentary mood get you down. Lucky Number 386 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus The Moon moves through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, helping you make a fresh start in important relationships. This may be painful and you may have difficulty accepting certain changes within yourself or someone you love. Some of you may also be in conflict with a parent; try to step back and see the great cycle of life. Lucky Number 716 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Mars and Jupiter tango boldly this morning, making you feel warm all over. If you can afford it, buy flowers or scented candles to freshen your environment. If you're stuck in a stuffy office, it's especially important to find a way to make your surrounds feel more personal and inviting. You'll get more done if you immerse yourself in beauty. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Get back in touch with your inner child as the Moon moves through your fifth house of love and pleasure. Take part in your favourite games, sports and hobbies and you leave your worries behind, as life is too short not to enjoy all the sweetness it has to offer. Just be warned: if you walk into a pet store or animal shelter, you might not be able to leave without a new pet! Lucky Number 960 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo The Moon moves through Scorpio and your fourth house of home and family, urging you to tend to the home fires today. For better or worse, your home and the people in it are a big part of who you are. You may not be able to change your family, but you can change the way you respond and react to their actions. Make a pledge to be the best you can be, challenging the others to follow your good example. Lucky Number 344 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Many of you will find yourselves feeling overly emotional and responding to others in unpredictable ways. You could be the very soul of understanding, or you could be too sensitive to see any point of view beyond your own. Spend the day doing what makes you feel centered and balanced. Lucky Number 244 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Someone may be working behind the scenes in your behalf or perhaps good karma is coming back your way. Money may come in from an unexpected source just when you need it most. Spiritual and emotional support may also be coming from places you least expect it as the Universe sends love your way. Accept the kindness of others and go on to spread goodwill. Lucky Number 749 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Enjoy renewed emotional strength as the Moon lights up your sign. Some of your emotions may be overpowering, but try not to let yourself get carried away. On the positive side, you should be able to persuade others to your point of view with very little effort. Your charm and magnetism are strong. Lucky Number 951 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius You may feel rather haunted today, literally or figuratively. Dreams and visions could be disturbing, but if you take the time to analyze them, you'll find they're a great tool for personal and spiritual growth. Surround yourself with things and people that comfort you and avoid negative places. Everyone needs time to hide once in a while... it's time for you to be in your own safe, private place. Lucky Number 759 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Emotional lightning strikes as the sensitive Moon clashes with unpredictable Uranus; hang on to your hats on this anything-goes day. Mars and Jupiter add to the witches' brew of aspects today, so be prepared for some discomfort. Lucky Number 962 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Some of you may be worried about the status quo as the Moon moves through Scorpio and your tenth house of career and status today. Get organized. Prepare yourself for the week by dealing with the possible issues in advance. Lucky Number 718 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries