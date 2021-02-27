Horoscopes for Saturday, February 27, 2021

Aries You're in the mood for a gathering of your loved ones today, whether they're actual flesh and blood relatives or some of your closest friends. One of them might have something important to tell you, especially if they don't want you to spread it around to all and sundry. You should also be able to help solve a problem that's been worrying one of your loved ones. Lucky Number 167 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus You're expressing yourself in a concise and precise way today, making it ideal for taking part in a discussion or important conversation. You won't waste a word! Take advantage of this succinct phase by writing letters or making phone calls, especially if you have something difficult to say and you want to make sure you get your point across. Lucky Number 423 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini You're in a very practical and sensible frame of mind now, so it's a brilliant day for tackling tasks that call for logic and clear thinking. You'll excel at dealing with paperwork, whether this means sorting out some red tape, filling in official forms or writing important letters. You'll end the day with the quiet satisfaction of a job well done. Lucky Number 816 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You have your head screwed on the right way today, making it a great day for reaching important decisions and working out plans of campaign. You'll manage to combine being sensible with being far-sighted, so you'll have the best of both worlds. This is also a super day for getting involved in any form of study or education, whether you're the teacher or the pupil. Lucky Number 407 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You're in a very practical frame of mind today, which is great for making plans for the next few months. You aren't interested in fantasies or dreams right now, and instead you only want to concentrate on facts and figures. You may be asked to give someone the benefit of your advice, so be sensible and no-nonsense without being harsh or cruel. Lucky Number 682 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo There are no flies on you today, especially when it comes to topics that require careful thought. Your powers of concentration are ace, and you're also thinking in very rational and logical ways. This is the perfect day for making important decisions or discussing your plans with other people. Make the most of this matter-of-fact mentality while it lasts. Lucky Number 849 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra You're full of commonsense and practicality today, so don't let them go to waste. It's a marvellous day for working out a strategy or plan, especially if you're trying to devise a schedule for it at the same time. This is also a good day for talking to people whose opinion you respect because they'll have some very sound advice for you. Lucky Number 715 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio You have the best of both worlds now, because you manage to combine common sense with an engaging playfulness. It's a super day for mulling through problems because they'll assume manageable proportions and you'll look on them as challenges rather than hassles. Anything connected with travel will really get your creative juices flowing, so maybe it's time to plan a forthcoming holiday or journey. Lucky Number 430 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius This is a terrific day for making plans connected with your home. Maybe you're waiting for the right time to move house, or you've decided to stay put but you want to improve your existing home. Well, jot down some ideas today and then work out a budget, so you can make the most of your very practical mood. If you want to take things one step further, arrange to have some estimates for the work you want carried out or book an appointment with your bank to see if you can raise the money. Lucky Number 753 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Your brain is working well today, especially when it comes to thinking things through and reaching decisions. In fact, you're at your most practical and rational right now, so don't let this highly positive phase go to waste. It's ideal for discussing your plans with other people, so you can tell them what you have in mind and hear what they have to say on the subject. You'll also manage to keep the conversation factual rather than allow it to get bogged down in emotional outbursts. Lucky Number 806 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Get organized Aquarius! You might decide to do some tidying up at home or at work, or to make as many preparations for the coming week as possible. It's also a great day for talking through problems with other people, whether you're helping them or vice versa, because your thoughts are very clear and rational right now. If you own a pet, you may have to make a decision about their upkeep. Lucky Number 090 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio