Horoscopes for Monday, February 22, 2021

Aries A Full Moon today is encouraging you to tidy up any loose ends at work. Maybe you're unhappy with your current job and have been thinking about resigning? Well, this is your chance to give it some more thought and to plan your next move. The coming fortnight is also a good time to make some improvements to your general state of health. Lucky Number 263 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus You may need to have some quiet words in a loved one's ear during the next two weeks, especially if there are a few problems between you at the moment. Although the entire situation may feel like a crisis, you'll have far more success in solving it if you can keep calm and maintain a rational outlook. If you get worked up, so will everyone else. Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Your home life will be affected during the coming two weeks by today's Full Moon. Any problems that you've been refusing to face up to will now make their presence known, creating a slight sense of crisis and agitation. Try not to get sucked into other people's emotional dramas in which you have to do what they want in order to keep the peace, but instead be prepared to compromise and talk about what's wrong. Lucky Number 697 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer There's a Full Moon today and it will be influencing your day-to-day activities during the next two weeks. It might inspire you to have a proper tidy-up at home, or to sort out that pile of paperwork you've been accumulating over the past few months. If there have been problems between you and a close relative or neighbor recently, tackle them about it over the coming fortnight so you can put it behind you. Lucky Number 987 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Today's Full Moon highlights your finances during the next two weeks. This may or may not be a happy experience! If you've been overspending recently, you'll get a nasty reminder of it during the coming fortnight, and it will be obvious that you need to start economizing. On the other hand, you might realize that you've got more spare cash than you thought, in which case you'll have to decide what to do with it. Some sort of investment, perhaps? Lucky Number 635 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo There's a Full Moon today and it's going to affect your personal life during the coming two weeks. This means it's a great opportunity for you to get rid of anything that you no longer need, such as any clutter that you've collected or that spare tire round your waist. Alternatively, maybe you need to get rid of some bad habits, such as always putting yourself down or taking a negative attitude to life. Lucky Number 319 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Has something been bothering you recently? Then take the hint offered by today's Full Moon and do your best to face up to this problem during the next two weeks. It will continue to assume massive and threatening proportions all the while you push it to the back of your mind, but if you examine it in the clear light of day you'll soon see how to sort it out. Lucky Number 718 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Today's Full Moon is urging you to think carefully about your long-range hopes and wishes. Are they on track for success or do you secretly know that they'll never amount to anything? Rather than waste your time and trouble on plans that will never see the light of day, you should now start to map out a strategy that stands a good chance of becoming a reality. Besides, it will do you good to have something to aim for. Lucky Number 766 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius Today's Full Moon is shining its beams on your career and long-term goals. In doing so it's drawing your attention to this area of your life, and telling you to make your mind up about something. For instance, if you've been wondering whether to apply for a new job, the Full Moon will tell you that it's about time you made a decision. This is also a good opportunity to tidy up any red tape before it ties you in knots. Lucky Number 451 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Don't be too dogmatic or self-righteous during the next two weeks. That's the message that's being beamed at you by today's Full Moon, so take note whenever you feel convinced that you've got all the facts or that your opinion is the only one that counts. You might also have to make a decision about an educational matter or a forthcoming journey, especially if you're faced with a tricky dilemma. You'll learn a lot from the situation. Lucky Number 257 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Today's Full Moon is drawing your attention to money matters, shared finances and intimate relationships. That's quite a lot to be getting on with, and you'll get quite upset if any problems turn into a crisis. Do your best to handle the situation in as calm and rational a manner as possible, and not to panic or immediately blame someone else for the trouble you're in. Lucky Number 931 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn