Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, January 31, 2021
Aries
A recent situation may cause conflict with a parent, boss or authority figures this day and you may need to change your approach, or your attitude. Recent financial developments may require some concentrated attention. Negotiations involving joint resources should be finalised to avoid disagreements in the future.
Lucky Number555
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Stay away from overindulgent people, as they may lead you astray! With a little research you'll be able to produce better quality work in less time. Courses in creative computer skills could be very beneficial now: the more you know, the further you will advance. Look to individuals you trust and respect for sound advice and information.
Lucky Number658
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Try to improve on your communication skills in the workplace. Affairs of the heart are a bit wobbly at the moment and tensions at home may prevent you from speaking your mind. If you suffer from a chronic health problem, the present astral influences may aggravate this state. Watch the sugar levels in the food and drink that you consume - too much can cause mood swings which you can do without.
Lucky Number862
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
On this day, you'll come up with some bright ideas... that's if the phone ever stops ringing! Actually it's an annoying sort of a day, especially in the morning when something unpleasant could suddenly pop up regarding shared finances, credit, or domestic activities. Don't get lost in the details. Tomorrow brings important developments.
Lucky Number225
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
The cautious Moon spends the day in your house of finances and personal priorities. It's a good time to attend to the gritty details and put your financial house in order. There are some difficult aspects today, particularly affecting your relationships, so do not let money become an issue. Things ease off tomorrow; get the necessaries out of the way now, so you can enjoy a more creative period then.
Lucky Number606
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
You'll think less about fighting in order to achieve your ambitions, and more about profiting by the pleasures of life. Your friendships will give you many satisfactions. In your work, much will be demanded of you, but you'll be well supported. Profit from the present good aspects to carry out important financial transactions. You'll be clever and efficient because you'll be able to measure out risks, but beware of your expenses.
Lucky Number634
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You have confidence in yourself now more than ever, which leads you onto a successful path. Remember that a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, and don't try to rush things. Contacts with foreigners will give you much satisfaction. Don't initiate disputes and even more importantly, legal procedures, which might preclude the chances of an amicable agreement. Lend an attentive ear to your family.
Lucky Number523
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
You're vulnerable to your emotions and feelings and yesterday's romp may leave you feeling a bit flat, but you should start to feel more confident and happy as the day progresses. A stressful situation at work threatens to get on top of you, but it doesn't have to, if you don't let it. If you can, do something that takes your mind off things.
Lucky Number080
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
The risk of a headache is strong; try to lead a more regular, relaxed life. You need to do some serious soul searching this day and ask yourself some painful questions. Someone close to you who appears to be very solicitious may have their own agenda, so be on your guard. Take extra precautions if driving or using machinery this day.
Lucky Number916
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Business tends to be slow and expensive, but there will be more expenses for household needs too. If you are in an agitated state of mind, avoid expressing negative feelings about people. Bickering may arise between couples and family members. Improve your eating habits, for better health.
Lucky Number331
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Those who are married or in long term relationships may be tempted to flirt with an attractive newcomer in your environment. The single among you will receive many invitations to different parties, and have a hard time deciding just where you want to go. Enjoy!
Lucky Number856
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Friends make wonderful company after hours, but you will also be socialising at work, or just pouring oil on troubled waters. This isn't a day to attempt anything too serious or too routine. Charm the boss into letting you do less. You are intrigued by ideas that are different; companions respect your questing mind. Such ideas are not always popular, but they certainly stimulate discussion.
