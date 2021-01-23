Horoscopes for Saturday, January 23, 2021

Aries Those thinking about making career changes may find that matters fall into place much easier than anticipated this day. Even though a job change may not deliver immediate benefits, in the long term any changes made now should pay off. At the same time, you may find the support of someone you respect is beneficial in furthering your career. Generally speaking, your sense of optimism and hope for the future should receive a significant boost. Lucky Number 342 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus A long awaited payment could arrive this day. Regrets concerning your personal life may cause you to feel guilty and allow someone to take advantage of this, without regard for your feelings. Try and get an early night - things always look better after a good sleep. A walk before turning in will clear a lot of the cobwebs. Lucky Number 654 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini All indications are that this will be a very good day. Your influential contacts will give a big boost to your confidence and perhaps your financial position as well. Friends play an important part in your happiness this day. A possible dinner invitation will provide you with a fantastic opportunity to put your skills to use as a born networker. Lucky Number 449 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer You might be in charge, but that doesn't give you the right to work other people beyond their capacities. Lighten up with the big demands. This is or should be a day off from your usual pace. Instead of having to deal with your extremely high and unreasonable expectations, others could use your help or support. You might be surprised at how natural it feels to put on a kind face. Lucky Number 418 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Pay close attention to the details, no matter how unimportant they may seem at the time. Although you are used to concentrating most of your attention on the plot, the soundtrack may actually be the most important part of the movie. Announce your intentions clearly: the Moon will support you throughout the day. Lucky Number 265 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo No one likes to admit their faults, but maybe you're being just a bit too controlling. You might be looking in all of the wrong places for the answers you seek. Clarity has a tendency to come from the outside. If you think you might still be asleep, pinch yourself to make sure. It's time for you to come down from the clouds and pay attention to the slower ways of earth and water. Soon you'll be wondering why it took so long to understand. Lucky Number 978 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra A feeling of playfulness and abundant energy surrounds you. Your intentions are good, but you might have the wrong audience for this particular play. Keep in mind that everyone loves a class clown, except for the teacher! As long as you have the ability to anticipate what others expect, you may not have to do the responsible thing yet - but you will eventually. Lucky Number 729 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio How can you get anything done with all of the chaos that's going on around you? The answer probably is: you can't. It's time to think about moving your operations to a quieter place. Loud noises and distractions may conceal underhanded motives. The Universe seems to be paying you back for some previous insult.... Don't stray any further off the path than you already have. Lucky Number 412 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius An ideal day to set things in order at home. Your finances are probably going haywire, or at least you don't have a very good idea of where your money is and where it has gone. Track down your resources and get to grips with the situation, otherwise you could be in for a rude shock and a small financial mess. Lucky Number 983 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Romantic influences are bubbling up on this day, so make the most of it. You will be unusually impulsive but tend to get irritated at the slightest provocation. This will upset a few, especially the ones close to you. The tension could be mainly because of work and colleagues at loggerheads with you. Lucky Number 958 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius This day emphasises matters of home and hearth. Family disagreements can be catalysts to powerful and beneficial changes in the local environment. Your creative energy is high, but remember to take care of all the details. Lucky Number 150 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn