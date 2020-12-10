Horoscopes for Thursday, December 10, 2020

Macon Telegraph Logo
Aries

March 21-April 19

One of the family needs plenty of love and attention this day, but the trouble is that you may not be able to spare the time. If so, you'll be consumed with guilt and self-reproach, and this may become so strong that it casts a blight over the day. So do what you can to let them know you're thinking about them, but resist the temptation to berate yourself over things you can't change.

Lucky Number

426

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Social situations bring out the best in you right now, especially if they encourage you to be a free spirit and you don't have to worry about being on your best behavior all the time. In fact, you'll welcome the chance to kick over the traces in some way or remind certain people that you're a much more complex personality than they sometimes give you credit for.

Lucky Number

255

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're in the mood for a heart to heart talk with someone this day, and it will help to bring you closer together and increase your understanding of one another. This is also a golden opportunity to talk about any problems that have been rankling between you, and to get them out into the open so you can discuss them and then put them behind you.

Lucky Number

545

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Someone dear to your heart isn't exactly a barrel of laughs this day, are they? Is it your imagination or are they taking a perverse delight in spreading doom and gloom in all directions? If they've got good reason to be miserable then they deserve your sympathy, but even so it may not last for long. Try to keep active and cheerful, otherwise you'll also develop a tendency to brood.

Lucky Number

453

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

Be choosy about who you spend time with on this day. If you're with someone who's habitually miserable or sorry for themselves, you'll soon be dragged down to their level and will struggle to recover again. However, you may feel such sympathy for their plight that you don't see you have any choice but to be with them. If so, do your best to remain positive.

Lucky Number

798

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries
Virgo

August 23-September 22

Believe it or not, you'll enjoy doing some domestic shopping on this day. For a start, it will be an interesting challenge to negotiate your way through the hordes of shoppers without getting mown down by a runaway trolley, and you'll also enjoy seeing what's on offer. Keep an eye open for bargains and be prepared to be flexible about some of the items on your shopping list.

Lucky Number

230

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

How is your holiday shopping coming along? This is a good day for doing a little bit more of it, and your eagle eyes will spot some interesting items if you're looking for unusual gifts. It might help to take someone along to keep you company or to arrange to meet them afterwards. You'll be inspired to write some letters if you haven't already sent them off.

Lucky Number

313

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Get together with some of your favourite people on this day because they're exactly what you need if you want to keep smiling. Try to keep your plans as fluid as possible, because then you can do things on the spur of the moment and not worry about it. There could be an interesting coincidence at some point, or an unexpected encounter with a colorful character.

Lucky Number

641

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You'll enjoy livening up your home in some way on this day. You might decide to experiment in the kitchen and cook something that you've never tried before, or invite someone round on the spur of the moment. Alternatively, matters might be taken out of your hands when a secret comes to light or a loved one's actions take you by surprise.

Lucky Number

171

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Someone is in a finger-wagging mood and unfortunately they seem to be concentrating on you! Maybe they think you've fallen from grace for some reason, or perhaps you're simply the only person who happens to be around when they feel like letting off steam. Do your best not to fall into an equally critical and disgruntled mood, because it will soon make you feel wretched.

Lucky Number

567

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's a good day for getting on with your holiday preparations, especially if you've still got to write or post your cards. Well, what are you waiting for? It will be surprisingly painless and enjoyable once you get into the swing of it. International contacts are positive and good fun now, and you might even receive an invitation to stay with someone who lives a long way away.

Lucky Number

082

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You should have a lucky break this day when fate steps in and takes a hand. For instance, a situation may seem to be heading for disaster when you're suddenly bailed out in ways you would never have imagined. However, this doesn't mean you can take foolish risks in the hope that things will work out all right because there's no guaranteeing that they'll do so automatically.

Lucky Number

468

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
