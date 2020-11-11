Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Aries If you're a typical Arien you don't bear grudges for long, because that simply isn't the way you work. Nevertheless, if you suspect that someone is feeling a bit miffed with you or you're still angry with them, the coming fortnight is the perfect opportunity to sort everything out once and for all. Don't let pride get in the way of saying you're sorry. Lucky Number 902 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Today's New Moon breathes fresh life into your relationships over the next two weeks. Make a renewed effort to hit it off with someone, or to get to know them better. If you and your other half have been at daggers drawn recently, this would be a great opportunity to call a truce and talk about what's gone wrong between you. Lucky Number 130 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Today's New Moon is reminding you that right now is the perfect opportunity to make some positive changes to your health. Maybe you want to get into shape for all the December festivities, in which case you could be inspired to take more exercise or go on a diet. You might even be inspired to have another go at giving up smoking or anything else that you doubt is very good for you. Lucky Number 722 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer The New Moon brings you good news, because it shines on enjoyment during the coming fortnight. There's good news connected with a love affair or a child. For instance, you might receive an invitation to a wedding or party. This is also a fantastic opportunity to explore your creative abilities. Why not try something new? Lucky Number 916 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo It's time to turn over a new leaf with the New Moon, as far as home and family life are concerned. You're well aware that you need to make some changes Leo and you've been itching to get started, or perhaps you've yet to decide what to do. Don't discount the possibility of a house move. There could also be a new arrival to welcome into the family, Lucky Number 853 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Today's New Moon will have an invigorating impact on your daily life during the next two weeks. It's an especially good opportunity to spend more time with close relatives and neighbors, particularly if you haven't seen much of them lately or there have been some problems between you. You should get involved in a local activity that will introduce you to new people. Lucky Number 829 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Today's New Moon highlights your finances during the coming fortnight. Just in time, if you're feeling rather strapped for cash. Maybe this is your chance to turn over a new leaf and approach your money matters in a completely different way from now on? It's also a good time to think about your priorities in life and whether they get the time and devotion from you that they deserve. Lucky Number 566 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Today's New Moon falls in your sign of Scorpio, so it will have tremendous significance for you during the coming fortnight. This is your cue to introduce lots of changes into your life, whether they're big or small. Actually, size doesn't matter. What is important is to embrace the opportunities that arise this month and to do something with them. And you could also be inspired to give yourself a new image, which will increase the feeling that you've embarked on another chapter in your life. Lucky Number 537 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Today's New Moon will focus on your private life during the coming fortnight. You'll be very involved in behind-the-scenes activities, such as planning a surprise for someone or being completely swept along by a romance that's supposed to remain hush-hush for the time being. You could also adopt a fresh and positive attitude towards something that's been scaring you and which you're now prepared to face. Lucky Number 233 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn How are your hopes and dreams for the future? Are they looking good or do you doubt that they'll ever see the light of day? Whatever the answer, the coming fortnight is an excellent opportunity to concentrate on your plans for the future - and make some of them happen. Dream up some exciting new goals to concentrate on. Lucky Number 529 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Today's New Moon will influence your career and long-term goals during the coming fortnight. This is your cue to concentrate on what you want to achieve during the rest of 2005 and into 2006. Maybe you should start working out your New Year resolutions? At the very least, you should write down your aims and objectives and leave them somewhere prominent so you can keep them in the forefront of your mind. Lucky Number 382 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus