Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Aries Tonight's Full Moon occurs in your second house of personal finances, with the Sun lighting up your eighth house of sex, money, and power. These issues will be coming to a head over the next two days or so but hopefully everything will be resolved in a positive manner. However, some may be experiencing intense power struggles in their relationships: if so, it's time to step back so that you can be more objective. Lucky Number 949 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus The Taurus Full Moon could be a very romantic one for you; some of you may be prepared to make a lifelong commitment at this time. One way or another, relationship issues will be coming to a head over the next two days or so. Changes in your marital status are likely and should be for the better. Good relationships are strengthened, while bad ones are cleared away. Lucky Number 954 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Old fears and insecurities may come to the surface as the Taurus Full Moon culminates in your twelfth house of secrets and seclusion. Those of you who believe in past lives may find clues to them at this time, as all karmic matters come into focus. What goes around comes around is exemplified by this moon, so be sure to follow the Golden Rule. Lucky Number 794 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your eleventh house of friends and associates, bringing matters to a head among groups. Your ideals could be affected over the next few days, as personal changes begin to be more apparent. You may say good-bye to old friends and hello to new ones, good- bye to old dreams and hello to new goals. Lucky Number 224 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leo Work-related issues come to a head as the Taurus Full Moon culminates in your tenth house of career. Next week will reveal the fruits of your labor, for better or for worse. Some of you may be going through changes during this period, but it is nothing the brave Lion cannot handle. Prepare yourself through meditation and visualization; become what it is you want to be. Lucky Number 420 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Far away places beckon as the Full Moon lights up your house of adventure; if you can't travel now, go on a journey of the mind! This is a terrific time to reap the benefits of opening your mind to new ideas, so don't let old habits keep you from trying something new. Publishing, higher education, religion, and legal matters come to fruition now. Lucky Number 826 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your eighth house of sex, power and money, making this a time of culmination in these areas for you. Romantic relationships and business relationships alike are affected by this moon, and power struggles over creative issues are likely. Lies may be uncovered, so make sure you are not the one who has been dishonest. Lucky Number 931 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio The Full Moon comes in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, bringing relationship issues to a head. You'll need to pay attention to what your loved ones are trying to tell you; they really mean what they say at this time. Spend the day with the most important person in your life for best results. Lucky Number 969 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your sixth house of health and service, which also rules your employment situation. These issues may all come to a head with in the next day or two, so be prepared to reap what you have sewn. For some, this means good health and perhaps a coming pay raise, and for others it could mean a physical breakdown or a pink slip. If it's the latter, never fear - when one door closes.... Lucky Number 868 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Many will find that this is the most romantic time of the year, and those of you working in creative fields will have extra inspiration. The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your fifth house of romance and creativity, bringing these issues to fruition. Children are also important at this time, so pay attention to the ones in your life. Lucky Number 928 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your fourth house of home and family, bringing matters here to a head. You'll need to pay attention to personal issues over the next two days or so, so try to be flexible. There can be wonderful improvements coming in your home environment, so be open to changes. Either way, it is time to reap what you have sown. Lucky Number 678 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo