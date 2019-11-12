Horoscopes for Monday, November 11, 2019

Aries How you feel about your values and how your associates feel may not mesh too well today; avoid conversations about morals and scruples. Of course, you could be a politician or a religious worker, in which case you may be tiring of your own rhetoric. It's hard to be good all the time, especially when everyone else seems to be having a jolly time being bad. Lucky Number 528 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Your high lunar cycle begins as the Moon enters Taurus; you should be feeling better and not a minute too soon! Everyone will be charmed by you as the Moon gives you extra charisma; use this advantage on your most significant other, who may be needing your attention. You may feel somewhat awkward and out of place at a social function today, but it's all in your head. You are the belle of the ball and you don't even know it! Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Your lunar low cycle begins as the Moon enters Taurus, so stay in bed and dream as long as you can. What have the Twins learned over the past month? Ask yourself where you've been and where you want to be. Any woman will tell you that there is a profound sense of relief mixed with pain, that marks the end of each monthly cycle. Letting go of the old to make way for the new, is what ties us into the universal cycle of life. Lucky Number 239 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer If you've been troubled lately, now's the time to seek a friend's counsel. Even just a little tea and sympathy will be nice, so plan to have lunch with someone simpatico. Everyone needs to spend a little time with someone who won't judge them; Cancer is often wonderful at giving this sort of unconditional affection but often has a harder time seeking it out. Accept a little TLC... you need it now. Lucky Number 188 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Deceptive Neptune and disruptive Uranus aspect the Moon to create confusion and upsets today; be on your toes at work, where misunderstandings are likely to originate. Organize yourself well today in preparation for tomorrow, when the real fun begins. The more you can clear things up now, the better you will fare tomorrow when everyone seems to go mad. Lucky Number 991 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo The Moon enters practical Taurus today, blending with inspirational Uranus in your sixth house of health and service. Practice creative visualization: the more you imagine something, the more likely it is to happen. Focus on the future vision you have for yourself and imagine the steps you must take to get there. Do this often and see how quickly fantasy can become reality. Lucky Number 371 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra You might find yourself feeling a bit moody today as the Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money, and power. In fact, the next two days or so may be rather intense, so plan to exercise your frustration today. It isn't that anyone has done anything wrong, it's just that it seems you are working very hard but not getting anywhere. That isn't really true, you know. Have faith. Lucky Number 527 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio You need to take time out to spend with your partner today as he/she probably has something they need to share with you. If you don't take the time now, while inspiring Uranus is stimulated by the caring Moon, you'll find that tomorrow won't go very smoothly. Take this opportunity to work things out, even if it's the last thing you want to do today. A little sacrifice is called for. Lucky Number 878 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Pay attention to your health as the Moon enters Taurus and your sixth house of health and service today; it might be time for a check up. Nervous tension could be leading you into bad habits that will undermine your health. If you feel stressed out, reach for your athletic shoes instead of a double martini and you'll be happy with the results. Lucky Number 987 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Although the Moon is passing through your fifth house of pleasure, the Sun is moving through your twelfth house of solitude and reflection. You may want to enjoy simple, quiet pleasures that help soothe your soul; the month before your birthday is often a time of retreat and reflection. Take a look at the year in review and decide what mistakes you want to avoid next year. Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Time to retreat to home sweet home as the hearth-loving Moon moves into Taurus and your fourth house of home and family. Even if the people under your roof drive you crazy sometimes, make an effort to count your blessings. You should have all the energy you need to get out there and conquer the world, after you take some personal time. Lucky Number 929 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo