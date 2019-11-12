Horoscopes for Sunday, November 10, 2019

Aries Achieving goals should be easy on this high energy day, and others will be inspired by your vigor and enthusiasm. Your friends will want to jump on your bandwagon, so if you have a cause to push, now is the time to speak up. Just be careful not to lose your focus; if you take on too much at one time, you won't be effective. Lucky Number 178 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Your intuition may be sharper than usual as the Moon blends well with Mars and Mercury, but if you feel you may be in danger, don't take any chances. Often your sixth sense will process information that slips by your conscious mind, so trust your gut and your heart today. Lucky Number 611 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini This is a great time to get together with your friends. Whether your idea of heaven is pizza and beer or fine cuisine and wine, tonight's meal is best shared. Good times are the perfect antidote for troubled times, so forget your cares and enjoy the love and laughter in your life. Lucky Number 226 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer You could be the victim of friendly fire in the office, so be sure to keep your eyes and ears open. If you're not there to represent yourself, someone may misrepresent you. It's nothing personal, but just what happens when people assume things. Make your presence felt - let people know who you are and what you stand for! Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You can make progress in business and legal affairs as the Moon and Mars harmonize. Use this energy to express your point of view and persuade others; at the very least you should be able to disarm your enemies and gain a firmer foundation for future success. For some of you, this aspect will be felt in your relationships with in-laws, who may occasionally seem like enemies! Lucky Number 626 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo You may feel a bit edgier than usual, especially when reality fails to live up to your hopes and dreams. Find positive uses for this energy, such as working towards making your world a better place. You can't control other people's actions, but you can control your responses and take positive action. Lucky Number 901 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Unexpected pressure on the job may add stress to your day, but by evening you are ready to relax with your partner, best friend, or spouse. Take this opportunity to talk about what you have been going through lately. The more you can help your partner understand your experiences, the better. Make sure you allow him or her plenty of airtime, too! Make love a two way street. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio The Moon places the emphasis on your responsibilities and obligations. Be sure to get organized this morning as you may be asked to produce important documentation. If you find you have become disorganized, now is the perfect time to return order to your life. This is also a good time to pay attention to your health needs. Your body and mind need to be cared for in order to function properly. Lucky Number 933 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius You may want to do things on the spur of the moment, but pay attention to detail if you want to avoid unexpected expenses. Even a last-minute decision to go for a bike ride could end up with an injury or a flat tire, so try to think your actions out carefully. Once unpredictable Uranus settles down, you can enjoy a more relaxed attitude towards life. This evening you can let your hair down. Lucky Number 724 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn The Moon completes her course through your fourth house of home and family, for better or for worse. Of course, your home is what you make it, and we often create a replica of our childhood experience. If you aren't happy with your living arrangements, you would do well to consider what influences from the past have led you to create something you are dissatisfied with. Lucky Number 909 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius With so much to do and so much on your mind, you may feel scattered today. It will be easy to forget dates and appointments, so consider setting an alarm to remind you of important meetings. You may be a bit over-extended and preoccupied at the same time. The telephone may be ringing constantly, providing yet another distraction. Try to focus. Lucky Number 102 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius