Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Sunday, November 10, 2019
Aries
Achieving goals should be easy on this high energy day, and others will be inspired by your vigor and enthusiasm. Your friends will want to jump on your bandwagon, so if you have a cause to push, now is the time to speak up. Just be careful not to lose your focus; if you take on too much at one time, you won't be effective.
Lucky Number178
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Your intuition may be sharper than usual as the Moon blends well with Mars and Mercury, but if you feel you may be in danger, don't take any chances. Often your sixth sense will process information that slips by your conscious mind, so trust your gut and your heart today.
Lucky Number611
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
This is a great time to get together with your friends. Whether your idea of heaven is pizza and beer or fine cuisine and wine, tonight's meal is best shared. Good times are the perfect antidote for troubled times, so forget your cares and enjoy the love and laughter in your life.
Lucky Number226
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
You could be the victim of friendly fire in the office, so be sure to keep your eyes and ears open. If you're not there to represent yourself, someone may misrepresent you. It's nothing personal, but just what happens when people assume things. Make your presence felt - let people know who you are and what you stand for!
Lucky Number247
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
You can make progress in business and legal affairs as the Moon and Mars harmonize. Use this energy to express your point of view and persuade others; at the very least you should be able to disarm your enemies and gain a firmer foundation for future success. For some of you, this aspect will be felt in your relationships with in-laws, who may occasionally seem like enemies!
Lucky Number626
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
You may feel a bit edgier than usual, especially when reality fails to live up to your hopes and dreams. Find positive uses for this energy, such as working towards making your world a better place. You can't control other people's actions, but you can control your responses and take positive action.
Lucky Number901
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Unexpected pressure on the job may add stress to your day, but by evening you are ready to relax with your partner, best friend, or spouse. Take this opportunity to talk about what you have been going through lately. The more you can help your partner understand your experiences, the better. Make sure you allow him or her plenty of airtime, too! Make love a two way street.
Lucky Number208
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
The Moon places the emphasis on your responsibilities and obligations. Be sure to get organized this morning as you may be asked to produce important documentation. If you find you have become disorganized, now is the perfect time to return order to your life. This is also a good time to pay attention to your health needs. Your body and mind need to be cared for in order to function properly.
Lucky Number933
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
You may want to do things on the spur of the moment, but pay attention to detail if you want to avoid unexpected expenses. Even a last-minute decision to go for a bike ride could end up with an injury or a flat tire, so try to think your actions out carefully. Once unpredictable Uranus settles down, you can enjoy a more relaxed attitude towards life. This evening you can let your hair down.
Lucky Number724
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
The Moon completes her course through your fourth house of home and family, for better or for worse. Of course, your home is what you make it, and we often create a replica of our childhood experience. If you aren't happy with your living arrangements, you would do well to consider what influences from the past have led you to create something you are dissatisfied with.
Lucky Number909
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
With so much to do and so much on your mind, you may feel scattered today. It will be easy to forget dates and appointments, so consider setting an alarm to remind you of important meetings. You may be a bit over-extended and preoccupied at the same time. The telephone may be ringing constantly, providing yet another distraction. Try to focus.
Lucky Number102
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
You might feel edgy as the sensitive Moon remains in your second house of personal values and finances. Protecting your assets and defending your values may become an issue; try not to get into a needless power struggle with someone over personal differences. On the positive side, this is a great day to throw yourself into your work. The powerful emotional energy will help you get the job done.
