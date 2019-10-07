Horoscopes for Monday, October 7, 2019

Aries Someone is being rather provocative, making remarks that seem calculated to set people on edge or send fur flying, especially if these concern religion, politics or the law. Don't rise to the bait, but maintain your cool. It takes two to tango! Lucky Number 981 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Thank goodness there's a much more harmonious atmosphere today, after yesterday's outbursts. It's the perfect chance to say sorry and to kiss and make up, but it's also an opportunity to talk about what went wrong and why. Once that's over, you can enjoy one another's company at home or go out on the town, which is probably your preference right now. Lucky Number 870 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You don't like being told what to do at the moment, as you'll make more than plain. The trouble is, other people won't appreciate your stroppy mood, so you could be in for a fight. It will help if you're able to do things in your own time and at your own pace, rather than feeling someone is breathing down your neck. Still, you won't like it one bit if you're being heavily supervised. Lucky Number 421 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer This is a much more easy going day, and it's fabulous for getting together with some of your favourite people. In fact, you aren't keen on doing anything very strenuous right now, unless it involves being sociable or romantic. If you've been waiting for the right moment to tell someone how much you care about them, that moment has now arrived. Good luck! Lucky Number 784 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo What you lacked in diplomacy yesterday you more than make up for today, because you're in a much more gentle and conciliatory mood. If you trod on someone's toes or bawled them out, have the grace to say sorry and to mean it. At some point you should cast an eye around your home to see if you can improve it in some way. You could come up with some great interior design ideas. Lucky Number 903 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Thank goodness life calms down today, so you can look forward to a much more serene and peaceful day than yesterday. It's great for kissing and making up, if that's what you want to do. It's also perfect for charming the socks off someone, because you're in such a diplomatic frame of mind right now. If you want to get into someone's good books, be nice to them now. Lucky Number 979 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra You need a break from your usual routine today, otherwise you'll become bored and restless. If happens, don't rock the boat in some way simply to keep yourself amused, as that won't be very helpful or constructive. Ideally, you should liven up your schedule before you start to feel as though you're climbing the walls. Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Thank goodness you're feeling much better today. Yesterday's miserable mood has vanished and you have a much sunnier disposition. This is a wonderful day for spending time with people you care about, especially if you're meeting for social reasons. One person in particular may need more attention from you than usual, or maybe you're the one who wants to be in the emotional spotlight. Lucky Number 382 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius A certain someone is being awfully predictable today. So much so in fact, that you have to grit your teeth in order to cope. Maybe the fault doesn't lie with them but with you, because right now you're in a restless state of mind and easily bored. You need some invigorating changes to keep you on your toes, but don't manufacture these by winding other people up. Lucky Number 339 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Get together with some of your friends today. Seek out people whose company you always enjoy and who will help you to relax. Maybe you feel like hitting the town or perhaps you'd rather do some entertaining at home. You'll also get a great deal of pleasure from spending time on a favourite hobby. Lucky Number 455 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius You could receive a nice compliment about your work or your abilities today, which will make you feel good. Even if you don't receive a pat on the back, you'll still feel happy and you'll want to spread harmony wherever you go. It's a particularly good day for getting together with people you respect and admire, or for visiting an elderly friend or relative who could do with cheering up. Lucky Number 773 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius