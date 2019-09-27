Horoscopes for Friday, September 27, 2019

Aries You have no qualms about saying what you think today. Quite the reverse, in fact, and you may be so eager to put across your point of view that you pay little thought to how it comes across. As a result you may sound rather glib or unfeeling, or it may seem that you're taking a superficial view of a tricky situation. So speak up but don't put both feet in it. Lucky Number 782 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus You're blessed with abundant energy and vitality today, which is fabulous. You don't want to sit still and you're hatching some ambitious plans about what you're going to achieve in the course of the day. That's terrific, but do your best to pace yourself otherwise you'll run out of steam halfway through a difficult project or, even worse, end up pulling a muscle. So be sensible! Lucky Number 993 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You're a real live wire today, with abundant energy and joie de vivre. There may even be times when you'll find it hard to sit still, and you'll certainly be happiest if you can keep on the go. You're feeling competitive, making you want to thrash your opponent if you're taking part in a sporty or athletic activity. But don't go overboard and injure yourself. Lucky Number 714 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer You have an enormous amount of emotional and physical resilience today, and it would be a shame to waste them. You might be inspired to get out the paintbrush at home or do some DIY, or to sort out some old belongings even though this will bring a tear to your eye. This is also a day for defending your beliefs and standing up for yourself. Lucky Number 200 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You're bouncing around full of energy, so find an outlet for it dear Leo. You won't be happy if you're cooped up in one place for too long and you might even get rather irritable. Daredevil activities seem very attractive right now but don't be too reckless, especially if cars or heights are involved. You must accept your limitations otherwise you'll be in trouble. Lucky Number 633 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo This is a wonderful day for sticking to your guns, especially when it comes to your beliefs and priorities in life. You might have to defend some of your philosophies or put them to the test in some way. If you've been talking about going on the holiday of a lifetime, especially if it's to an exotic destination, you'll be very tempted to put your money where your mouth is now. Lucky Number 969 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Events that are taking place are really exciting and energizing, and they'll give a huge boost to your self-esteem. However, it's very important that you operate within your limitations today, even though this may seem like a boring cop-out. If you over-estimate your abilities you're liable to fall flat on your face, and that won't do your ego any favors at all. Lucky Number 654 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio You're very busy behind the scenes today but for some reason you won't want everyone to know what's going on. Maybe you're involved in something that's supposed to be a secret for the time being, or you're simply feeling modest and don't want to advertise your activities to all and sundry. If you get annoyed, it may be very difficult to express your feelings. Lucky Number 759 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius This is a great day to have the courage of your convictions and push ahead with your aspirations for the future. Right now you believe in them completely and won't allow yourself to be deterred by anyone who doesn't share your enthusiasm. It's also brilliant for holding your own in a group of strangers or for breaking the ice with someone. Lucky Number 812 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn You're ready to throw yourself head first into your work today. You may even do this in quite a headstrong and reckless way, with little thought for the consequences. However, it would be much better to think things through first, because that will save time later on when you have to extricate yourself from a difficult situation or backtrack over something you promised but have now had second thoughts about. Whoops! Lucky Number 738 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Steady! You're in an extremely bold and resourceful mood, and you want to throw yourself head-first into anything that takes your fancy. This might be a good thing if you're usually very meek or it could be a disaster if you tend to be reckless. Above all, don't do anything foolish or dangerous, even if it seems like a good idea at the time. Lucky Number 936 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius