Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Aries Once again, circumstances are making you aware of changes that you need to put in place your life, yet for various reasons you think it's hard to put them into action. To get down to the nitty gritty, you're feeling scared by the prospect of making these important transformations, aren't you? If so, take them one step at a time and see how you go. Lucky Number 916 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus A battle of wills is more than likely today, especially if changes are in the air and someone is fiercely resisting them. Such determination to prevent these changes will be about as much use as trying to stem the tide with a handkerchief but that won't deter this person from stubbornly sticking to their guns and refusing to accept the inevitable. Don't behave like this yourself or you'll face a lot of opposition and hassle. Lucky Number 807 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Profound and far-reaching changes are dogging your footsteps and this is another day when you come up against the need to make some sweeping changes to your life. You won't find this easy and you'll also have to cope with opposition from certain quarters, but you know what you must do and right now you have to steel yourself to get on with it. Lucky Number 793 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer It looks like being a difficult day, so be careful. Changes are in the wind, arousing a tremendous amount of opposition. If you want to make some improvements to an area of your life, a certain person will confront you head-on. Are they over-reacting or are you being too demanding, dictatorial and draconian? Lucky Number 117 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Once again you'll be determined to stick to your guns. Even if you know that this is a self-defeating way to behave you'll be powerless to do anything about it at the moment. You'll also be very resistant to change if you know that a relationship needs a rethink, and won't want to face up to the truth. Lucky Number 096 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo This is another difficult day when you meet a great deal of resistance from people who are opposed to the changes you're suggesting. Beware of getting so firmly entrenched in the apparent certainties of your position that you turn a deaf ear to everyone else's opinion, or start to think of this as a fight for your very survival. You must keep a sense of perspective. Lucky Number 782 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra You have the potential to create positive and long-lasting changes in your life today, but you'll be very reluctant to make this happen. Perhaps a situation has become too much of a habit for you to want to change it, even though it isn't very positive or it's outlived its usefulness. You may also be facing the opposition of certain people who want to preserve the status quo. Lucky Number 620 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio It's another day when you must be aware of your need to call the shots, otherwise it will get the better of you and cause problems with loved ones. Be especially careful of any possessive tendencies that steal over you now, and fight against the urge to justify them or to fuel them with anxieties about what certain people might be up to when your back is turned. Lucky Number 986 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius If you're currently proposing any sort of change in your life, someone will try to stop you today. Maybe they feel threatened by what you're proposing because it goes against everything they're used to, or they're worried that you'll show them up in some way. Should you cave in or stick to your guns? Only you will know the answer, but a little flexibility would help enormously. Lucky Number 745 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Do yourself a favor and keep away from contentious topics of conversation today. That might be anything from religion to politics, with plenty of other potential pitfalls in between. You'll soon find that you're up to your ears in a dispute with someone, and the atmosphere will become unpleasant and intimidating. Better to stick to easy subjects such as the weather. Lucky Number 957 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius It's very difficult to make changes in your life right now. You're resisting changes, even viewing them as a matter of life or death choices. They're not! On the other hand, it may be someone else who's digging in their heels and refusing to accept what you're proposing. If so, you won't get far with them. Lucky Number 280 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries