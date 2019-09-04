Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Aries The more effort you put into your daily activities today, the more you'll get out of them. If it's impossible to get anything out of your current schedule other than acute frustration, then this is another reminder that you need to find ways to change things for the better. If you're lucky there could be good news about a pay rise, bonus or perk on its way to you. Lucky Number 693 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus This is another great day for enjoyment and fun whenever possible. You're in a very light-hearted mood right now and this will rub off on most of the people you meet. If you've currently got high hopes that your relationship with you-know-who will develop into something wonderful, what happens now will have you jumping for joy. Lucky Number 900 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini It's a day for enjoying home comforts and not doing anything too strenuous. You might fancy doing a bit of gardening or tidying up around the house but you'll draw the line at slogging your guts out. If you know that a loved one needs a shoulder to cry on this is a very good day for drawing them to one side and encouraging them to confide in you. Lucky Number 227 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer This is another day for making the most of your social skills while they're in such abundance. Once again you'll enjoy mixing with people you know well, but you might also get the chance to make some new acquaintances at some point. If you've been toying with the idea of enrolling in a club or society, you might decide to bite the bullet now and it's certainly a great opportunity to do so. Lucky Number 188 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo If you're busy at work all your efforts won't be in vain because they'll come to the notice of someone influential. This is a good day for sorting out financial matters with the help of someone who knows what they're talking about. They'll soon put you on the right track and might also give you some valuable advice. Lucky Number 743 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo You're in a remarkably optimistic mood today, and determined to look on the bright side at every opportunity. Speaking of opportunities, there are plenty in the pipeline right now and all you need to do is spot them when they appear. Some will be more than obvious while others will require a second glance or a lot of faith. Give them all a fair trial. Lucky Number 210 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Close relationships blossom today because you're so keen to create a sense of intimacy and safety. This is just what you want if you've recently become involved with someone and you're still on your best behavior with one other, because some of the barriers between you will fall away now. It's also a lovely day for enjoying your own company at some point. Lucky Number 425 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Once again you're eager to be with friends and other people who share your outlook on life. If you've been hoping that you can turn a buddy into a lover, this is a good day to work on it. They may not fall into your arms instantly but you'll be able to make a big impression on them, and you'll also get a better idea of whether you're wasting your time or they're as smitten with you as you are with them. Lucky Number 228 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius This is one of those enjoyable days when everything seems to go right. People are cooperative, colleagues are friendly and even bosses are considerate. You'll have plenty to smile about if you're participating in a discussion or meeting, because you'll find it easy to get your point across. You'll also do well if you're attending a job interview or salary review. Lucky Number 985 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn It's another day when you feel on top of the world, and eager to get enjoyment out of everything. It will help if you can abandon your usual routine and do something much more exciting instead, particularly if this means taking off on a day trip or visiting somewhere that's steeped in atmosphere, culture or history. Lucky Number 379 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius It's a terrific day for enjoying home comforts and for being with people you know inside out. You'll be much happier doing this than if you have to spend a lot of time in unfamiliar surroundings. While you're in this family-frame of mind, it's a good opportunity to discuss sticky, domestic topics with the people concerned. Lucky Number 385 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo