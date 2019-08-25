Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, August 25, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Children will be even more playful than usual in weeks ahead, so you have to keep an eye on them. Make sure they've got plenty to occupy their active brains, otherwise they might get into trouble. Older loved ones could also be up to a few pranks, such as playing practical jokes on you or teasing you at every opportunity. You'll want to give as good as you get!

Lucky Number

926

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Think carefully about any family or domestic plans that are currently in the pipeline, Taurus. Unforeseen snags could crop up, forcing you to re-evaluate your ideas and possibly even come up with some different solutions. Alternatively, projects may go cold for the time being and you'll just have to be patient.

Lucky Number

342

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Mind your Ps and Qs over the next few days because there's a strong chance that you'll accidentally say the wrong thing or send out the wrong signals. Misunderstandings will be rife, and there could also be other communications glitches such as letters that get mislaid, phone calls that aren't answered and gadgets that go on the blink. If you have to write an important letter, it might be wise to delay it until things get back to normal.

Lucky Number

594

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Ideally, you should get all dressed up and then head for the nearest social event because that's exactly what you're in the mood for today. You're feeling very convivial and outgoing, whether you're with people that you know like the back of your hand or total strangers. If you've recently moved house, you might meet one of your new neighbors and quickly turn them into a friend.

Lucky Number

380

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

During the next few days it will be almost impossible to avoid mix-ups and muddles, but try not to make the situation worse than ever by being unclear about what you mean. For instance, if you don't want to do something it would be better to say so loud and clear than to hedge your bets and pretend that you might be persuaded to change your mind later on.

Lucky Number

268

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Do some hard thinking between now and the middle of September, dear Virgo. Ideally, you should re-evaluate decisions that you've taken recently and make sure that you're happy about them. Once you've done that, you can extend your thoughts to the past and reflect on some of the things that have happened to you in your life. You may get an entirely new perspective on them as a result.

Lucky Number

882

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

The coming weeks are ideal for thinking about your hopes and plans for the future, especially if you want to start mapping out your strategy. You'll enjoy grappling with a few mental challenges, too, so won't be too fazed if some of your plans don't seem to add up at first. Activities with an intellectual slant will also appeal to you now.

Lucky Number

144

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's an ideal time to give some thought to your career and anything else that boosts your self-esteem. If your ego has taken a hammering lately, now's the time to consider how you can raise it again. You'll also excel at speaking in public and taking charge of large groups of people.

Lucky Number

816

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If travel arrangements have recently become snaggled, now is the perfect time to sort things out. In the meantime, you may have changed your mind about some aspects of your plans, such as deciding to use a different airline or visit another destination. You may even decide that you're thankful for the delays!

Lucky Number

996

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

This promises to be one of the most enjoyable and satisfying days, thanks to optimism washing over you in great waves. You're on to something exciting and can't wait to carry on with it. If you collect a particular item, such as stamps or teapots, you might find another piece to add to your collection now.

Lucky Number

758

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

During the next few days it will be hard to make yourself understood when communicating with partners. With crossed wires, double-talk or total misunderstandings, the situation won't sort itself out easily. Therefore, during this short phase, avoid getting drawn into discussions as they could easily go pear-shaped.

Lucky Number

804

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Take care of yourself in weeks ahead, because you'll have a distinct tendency to skimp on your food and sleep. You may have so much work to do that it's difficult to find time for much else, but allowing your energy to run down will eventually make you less efficient and also mean that everything takes longer than it should. You are no good to anyone if you don't look after you first.

Lucky Number

221

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
