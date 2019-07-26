Horoscopes for Friday, July 26, 2019

Aries It's off to work you go as the Moon hurries through materialistic Taurus and your second house of personal finances. You may be tempted to splurge on little luxuries. Go ahead, as long as you know you can pay for them. Just remember that even if you have some room on your credit card, it doesn't mean you can afford it! Lucky Number 717 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus The Moon hoovers through your first house of personality, making this a powerful day for you. You may be faced with a tense situation at work, but you're up to the challenge. Have confidence in your ability to succeed and reach your goals; you've worked long and hard to be where you are now. Your future is looking brighter than ever. Lucky Number 264 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You may find that your deepest insights come as you are engaging in quiet pastimes, whether you're working a crossword puzzle or planting in your garden. If you spend more than fifteen minutes in traffic each day, bring along an inspirational tape or soothing music to help buffer you from the madness around you. Slowly but surely, clarity is coming. Lucky Number 407 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer You may be on the same wavelength as your associates today, but conversely, you may be poles apart. If you are harmonizing to the same tune, you can expect to get a supernatural amount of work accomplished. If you can't seem to get in synch, you can count on emotional firestorms to be the focus of the day. Stay calm, objective and centered for the best results today. Lucky Number 444 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo The planetary energies in your tenth house of career and reputation give you star potential now; don't be afraid to call attention to yourself. You've been working hard and it's about time you were recognized for your efforts; don't be shy! The down side is that you may be dealing with a challenging competitor or an unhappy partner who wants to be the center of attention. In all situations, be gracious. Lucky Number 863 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Several of the heavenly bodies are in challenging aspect to one another today and this may cause headaches for many of you. Your health could suffer if you push yourself too far now, so pay attention to the signals your body is sending you. Legal, publishing, and educational matters may be pressing. Travel is potentially dangerous, so be sure to use common sense and safety measures when you are away from home. Lucky Number 286 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra The Moon passing through Taurus and your eighth house of intensity and psychic senses usually has a sensual impact on sensitive Librans; if you have been denying yourself pleasure lately, it may be as though the dam has broken. If you've been dieting, allow yourself a slice of your favourite. Whatever you do, don't allow someone else to make you feel bad about yourself. Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Building tension arises in your relationships, causing some unexpected outbursts from you and from others. Unpredictable behavior may have you feeling uneasy. This may end up being one of those days when you wish you had stayed in bed, but since that's not possible, try to have a positive, forgiving attitude. Lucky Number 317 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Arguments and differences may arise at work today; it seems that you and a co-worker have trouble seeing eye to eye. Don't allow off the cuff remarks to upset you; in the same spirit, try to avoid shooting your mouth off without thinking first. This can be a very productive day if you are prepared to ignore minor frustrations and petty criticism. Lucky Number 703 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Your sense of play is awakened as the Moon enlivens your fifth house of love and pleasure, so make it a priority to enjoy yourself. This is not the day to bring work home from the office; you should plan on playing a game of tennis or watching a movie instead. You may even find that by putting your work on the back burner for now, you will be brimming with creative ideas later. Feed your soul a slice of chocolate cake tonight. Lucky Number 099 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You may feel less sociable than usual today. You could certainly use a break after the past few days of bustling activity! If you don't feel well, it may simply be that you have become over stimulated and need time to wind down. It's a perfect day to work from home, but if that isn't possible, stay low key at the office. Lucky Number 829 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo