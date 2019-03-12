Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Aries
You could imagine all kinds of terrible fates that could befall you, but none of them are likely to happen. Your best defense against your fear and anxiety is to think positive, happy thoughts . you'll swear you can fly!
Lucky Number909
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
As the Moon in your sign meets up with lively Mercury and transformative Pluto, you may be able to tolerate very little restriction .It may be "my way or the highway", but remember that you may not feel as strongly about certain things come tomorrow. Janis Joplin put it best in "Me and Bobby McGhee" . Freedom's just another name for nothing left to lose. Don't alienate anyone today, no matter how powerful you feel.
Lucky Number344
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Insights into your life may be strong today. As understanding as you can be towards others, it can be very difficult for you to fathom your own depths. It is important to love yourself and forgive yourself just as you do for others. Torturing yourself for past mistakes and misdeeds will do no one good. If you must atone for your sins, serve those who are in need .Everything picks up later, once the Moon blasts into Gemini. Life seems ever so much brighter!
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The combination of the responsive Moon and unpredictable Mercury make this a topsy-turvy day. Anything can happen, especially where your friends are involved. If you go out tonight, you may end up spending more money than you would like, as you may need to rescue your pals from a sticky situation. You are the best choice for designated driver tonight, so stay sober.
Lucky Number609
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Emotional outbursts are likely as the Moon touches erratic Uranus today. People in authority are bound to be unpredictable, so keep a low profile. A boss who is offering encouragement one moment could be letting the guillotine fly the next. You may have to fight for ideas you believe in, but this will be your challenge for some time to come as retrograde Mercury and stern Saturn are activated.
Lucky Number179
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Some Virgos will fall in love at first sight with a stranger, while others may find the teachers in their lives are more luminous than ever .If you begin a vacation today, it may turn out to be the ride of your life! Whatever happens, it certainly won't be boring.
Lucky Number946
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
An intense experience awaits you today. The Powers That Be are smiling down on you, so be open to what the universe sends you. Intimate relationships can be extremely passionate if you don't mind a bit of experimentation. Now, where did you put that pirate costume?
Lucky Number328
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
The emotional Moon in your seventh house of partnership joins forces with transformative Pluto, making today one filled with candlelight and surprises. With any luck, the surprises are the sort you enjoy rather than the nasty little unexpected moments that can blow an intimate vibe. Be open to spontaneity, honesty and unconventionality in your relationships.
Lucky Number746
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
If you weren't previously aware of your ability to help others, your healing touch will become very apparent today. The intuitive Moon in your sixth house of health and service gives you special insight into your own health needs and the needs of others. Later the Moon skips into lively Gemini, so plan to spend time doing whatever lifts your spirits this evening.
Lucky Number210
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
With the romantic Moon, clever Mercury and transformative Pluto blending, this may be the most exciting day of the month. Expect fireworks, as emotion and passions are unleashed. Some situations are likely to get a bit out of hand, so avoid drinking too much alcohol. Stay calm and centered to harness the cosmic energy!
Lucky Number544
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
The emotional Moon, swift Mercury and transformative Pluto makes this day topsy-turvy. Surprises in your life are likely to be positive ones, but they may catch you off guard just the same. This is a good time to spend at home with your loved ones, counting your blessings and appreciating life in general. Romance may blossom this evening.
Lucky Number153
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The Moon in your third house of communication is helping you to express yourself more eloquently and uniquely. It may be hard to express what you feel clearly; writing poetry may help you to express the subtle emotions you long to express. Reading a book of pure escapist fiction is also good medicine today . hey, no one has to know what it is you are reading!
