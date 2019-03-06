Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Aries
Today's New Moon may require you to confront your fears. Perhaps foreign ideas and cultures make you uncomfortable; if this is the case, you need to ask yourself why. Some of you may be apprehensive about continuing your education, but that is all the more reason for you to do so. It is time to face your fears and rise to the challenges your life presents.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Today's New Moon gives you the opportunity to join groups and meet new people. Birds of a feather really do flock together, so join a club or class that appeals to you. However, later in the day changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to slow down. You may need to get extra rest if you have been burning the candle at both ends.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Today's New Moon will give you an opportunity to re-establish your reputation in the community. Despite the efforts of someone who seems to be working against you, a second chance to prove you are both responsible and creative is forthcoming. In truth, whoever is giving you the most trouble is also teaching you the most about yourself now. Look into the mirror a little more closely.
Lucky Number574
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Today's New Moon brings opportunities through higher education and travel. However, changes you are going through in your health and/or your current position at work may make these opportunities a challenge. If you are stuck in a dead end job, enrolling in school now will help you break free. For some Cancerians, moving to a new town, state or country may be just what you need.
Lucky Number750
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Today's New Moon may mark the beginning of a very passionate time for you in love. Others may find that a power struggle concerning children or creativity comes to a head this month. Spend the next week listening more than speaking. You'll know where you stand and make better decisions if you pay close attention to what is said as well as what goes unspoken.
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Today's New Moon will allow you a new start in personal relationships. Personal soul searching and analyzing your past has been painful, but it has also opened the way for deeper connections. You may be afraid to take the next step, but it really is the right time. Even if all you do is say hello to a co-worker you don't know well but would like to get to know better, you have made progress.
Lucky Number784
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Today's New Moon gives you an opportunity to improve your physical and mental health. It seems that the universe is trying to send you a message, whether it's through meaningful coincidence or through dreams and realizations. Try to take a few deep breaths and soak in the information you are receiving.
Lucky Number457
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Today's New Moon is likely to be the most romantic and pleasant of the year, but it may also be the most expensive. The life-giving Sun and the emotional Moon clash with transforming Pluto in your second house of personal values and finances, forcing you to find a creative way to make your fortunes grow. With excellent taste such as your own, one needs to have plenty of cash!
Lucky Number980
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Today's New Moon occurs in your fourth house of home and family, giving you an opportunity to make positive changes in these areas. You may have to change the way your respond to those you live with, especially if you insist on responding to them as though they were your parents. Of course, if they are your parents, it may be time to break free. Do it gently.
Lucky Number714
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Today's New Moon may mark the beginning of greater understanding and awareness for you, especially in relationships with your siblings and neighbors. You may not see any progress at first, but you should have the opportunity to air your views soon. Your own opinions may be in the process of changing, so don't take a strong stance unless you are prepared to eat your words.
Lucky Number500
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
Today's New Moon gives you an opportunity to change the way you handle your finances. Often money is the farthest thing from your mind, but if you are to achieve some of your goals and dreams, you'll need at least a little bit of the green stuff. It seems that for the Water Bearer, it's giving your time and talent that make your resources multiply. Find something you can work on with passion and you will make your fortune.
Lucky Number500
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Today's New Moon is, in essence, your New Moon. Sure, you may be faced with challenges that you never imagined and it seems you are speaking with mothballs in your mouth, but soon you will be able to clear every hurdle placed before you. Plan your strategy and carry it out before the Full Moon in two weeks, when all your gambles will begin to pay off.
