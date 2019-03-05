Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Aries
Mercury turns retrograde just as it enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude . many of you will avoid what is really troubling you and hang out with your friends instead! Unfortunately, you may find that wherever you go, your troubles follow. Do your best to be as clear as possible in your communication with others during this confusing time.
Lucky Number110
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Messenger planet Mercury turns retrograde in your eleventh house of friends and associates, causing misunderstandings among groups. Your best strategy is to say only what you must and avoid lengthy explanations. Keep it simple! It is also important to represent yourself during this three week period of confusion. If you allow someone else to speak for you, misrepresentation is the likely result.
Lucky Number439
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
The sensitive Moon lights your tenth house of career and public images, as Mercury turns retrograde. Passions run high for better or for worse. Confusion and miscommunication disturb your equilibrium in weeks ahead, so make sure you carry a diary and keep careful track of appointments and other commitments.
Lucky Number679
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Mercury turns retrograde in your ninth house of long distance communications . if you are expecting a package, you might want to check the tracking number. The next three weeks may be very frustrating for you as you go back over issues you thought had been resolved . legal issues and financial matters are most likely affected.
Lucky Number172
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Mercury turns retrograde in your eighth house of sex and power, bringing up old issues you thought had already been solved. You'll need to speak carefully during the next three weeks as anything you say can and will be held against you. Passions may rise as the tender Moon clashes with intense Pluto, sparking fireworks. A delicate touch is needed, if you want to light a fire.
Lucky Number443
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Tricky Mercury turns retrograde in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, slowing down communication and muddling information. You may also find yourself going over old ground at work or dealing with health issues during the next three weeks . try to take extra good care of yourself as your life-ruler stirs up trouble.
Lucky Number091
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Mercury does an about-face in your sixth house of health and service today. You may find yourself frustrated with coworkers and stricken by writer's block . try to stay calm and clear in all your communications .The bright side of the retrograde is that you will have an opportunity to re-evaluate certain issues.
Lucky Number127
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Mercury turns retrograde in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, delaying the fun and games you have been planning. Romance takes a back-seat while personal, family matters need to be reviewed .Whatever you thought you had worked out last month demands another look .Be sure to take detailed notes and communicate clearly during this time of potential confusion.
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
The mischievous Cosmic Messenger turns retrograde in your fourth house of home and family, making it harder to communicate with your loved ones. However, this will give you an opportunity to do some soul searching about your past and how you have come to be in your present situation. You can make progress once Mercury returns to direct motion in three weeks' time.
Lucky Number653
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
The Messenger God Mercury begins the backwards tango in your third house of communications, causing confusion and misunderstanding for the next three weeks. Slow down and try to listen more than you speak, now .Think everything through carefully before you make decisions. You may have to deal with detours and delays while traveling, so allow yourself extra time to reach your destinations.
Lucky Number665
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Your finances may seem hopelessly confusing for the next three weeks; blame it on Mercury doing the backward tango in your second house of values and personal finances. You'll need to go over your bills with a fine-toothed comb. It is also a good idea to keep a close eye on your personal belongings. You are more likely than usual to misplace important papers now.
Lucky Number548
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
The Messenger God Mercury will spend the next three weeks doing the backwards tango in your first house of personality causing some confusion in your life. It may be more difficult to express yourself directly, while others may misunderstand your meaning. Career concerns crawl to a standstill, leaving you frustrated with your current position. Hang in there, success is just around the corner!
