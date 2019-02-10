Horoscopes for Sunday, February 10, 2019

Horoscopes

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your social standing may be very much on your mind, as the cosmos stirs the pot today. Many of you will be dissatisfied with your current status as Mercury moves behind the scenes to snivelling Pisces, but all the impatience in the world won't change it. Be like a steely Capricorn and take the slow but sure road to the top. Once you are there, you can pretend it was as easy as breathing.

Lucky Number

886

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Let today be for restful activities and soon you will have all the energy you need. As the Moon and Mercury move through your twelfth house of subconscious matters, you need to turn inward for healing. If you need more time alone, let your loved ones know! With all you do for others, they can hardly begrudge you a little extra time spent in the bath or a walk in the park for one.

Lucky Number

214

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You are likely to seek, or be given, a public forum of some kind in which to express your ideas or share your knowledge and skills. Spending time with friends and associates will be uplifting, so meet someone simpatico for lunch. Meetings with groups will go well now, especially if you are interviewing for a job. A sense of brotherhood and teamwork prevails, and it seems you fit right in! Go forward with confidence.

Lucky Number

371

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Things are in your favor, as the Moon and Mars join forces in your tenth house of career and reputation. Crabs who are hoping to rise to prominence will find that certain doors are open now: you just have to have the courage to step through. You may be facing added responsibilities, but you should be able to handle anything that comes your way.

Lucky Number

326

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon continues through your ninth house of travel and education, giving some of you an itch for adventure. If the travel bug bites, why not plan a weekend getaway? There is nothing like a change of scenery to help you adjust your perspective. Learning about something new can have the same effect. Take a trip to your local bookstore and see if a book catches your eye and stimulates your imagination.

Lucky Number

836

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The expressive Moon moves through your eighth house of sex and power, stimulating passionate exchanges. Romantic relationships practically boil over while creative projects are frustrated by power struggles over funding.The focus of your ideas and discussions as Mercury enters Pisces is likely to concern lawyers and legal matters, debates, contract negotiations, partnership or other alliances, and joint ventures of any kind. Children may need special attention now, especially if they have recently lost a loved one or are going through an important developmental change such as puberty.

Lucky Number

420

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

The responsive Moon and passionate Mars combine to create a great deal of enthusiasm in your relationships. Competitors, however, will seem less than friendly, making the day more of a problem. Business partners will be agreeable as fortunate Jupiter adds a harmonious note. Your most significant other may be very emotional today, so share in the joys and sorrows.

Lucky Number

160

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The nurturing Moon meets up with mighty Mars in your sixth house of health and service. If you haven't been feeling well, you are likely to have more strength and energy today. Your condition can be improved through positive thinking; optimism has been shown to be a factor in longevity. With Mars on your side, you should be looking forward to good health.

Lucky Number

457

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

With the romantic Moon activating your fifth house of romance and creativity, you may be lucky in love today. If you have a special someone in mind to be your Valentine, this is a good time to make your intentions known. Archers in the creative fields will find today is a banner day as well. Allow your imagination free reign.

Lucky Number

431

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

With lively Mars and the nurturing Moon in your fourth house of home and family, you can enjoy warm feelings under your own roof today. Even relationships that are normally tense will be enlivened by this energy, so take advantage of this potential truce. Take pride and pleasure in your home, whether you live in a one-room apartment or a palatial mansion. Home is what you make of it.

Lucky Number

982

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Good news may be coming your way as the Moon meets up with mighty Mars in your third house of communication. Siblings and neighbors make good company now, so make time for them. An upbeat mood permeates the day.

Lucky Number

170

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon moves through energetic Aries and your second house of personal finances, helping you to be more productive. You may be more motivated to increase your resources as well as tend to what you currently possess. Self-esteem and willpower prompt you to express yourself, thanks to Mercury moving into Pisces. Travel and communications are closely linked with the dictates of your ego and personal goals. Ideas that reflect your own thoughts provide a more dramatic forum in which you can express yourself. Emotional gratification can be gained from buying things that please you today. It can't hurt to indulge in shopping therapy if you stick to your budget.

Lucky Number

912

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

