Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 6, 2019

AccuWeather

February 06, 2019 11:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

A quiet mood may descend upon you as the Moon travels through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Let yourself enjoy a peaceful day recharging your spiritual batteries. Don't push yourself to achieve anything more ambitious than watching your favorite television programs tonight. Meditation or prayer before you go to sleep may help you achieve lucid dreaming.

Lucky Number

506

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The day starts off with a friendly feel and you are ready to make social contacts a priority. It is time to let your hair down and plan to have some fun. Your mental health depends on finding a balance between work and play. A romantic evening may make all your hard work seem worth it.

Lucky Number

347

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You may feel as though you are in the middle of a tug-of-war between what you want, what your family wants, what your significant other wants, and what your career demands. This push-me, pull-you effect may have your teeth on edge, making you snappish and irritable. The best solution for when you are not able to please everyone is to just please yourself.

Lucky Number

142

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The moving Moon will give you plenty ideas for expressing your creative visions, so allow your mind to wander. Athletes among you will have added energy for physical activity, making it easier to reach new goals. Children's issues may take up a great deal of your time but are likely to be energizing.

Lucky Number

738

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

The moody Moon in your eighth house of sex, money, and power is setting off power struggles. Don't get involved in a money war with your mate or partner; it will be too hard to be objective now. Instead, quietly do your homework so that you can present your case flawlessly. If you can calmly and sanely make sense of the financial confusion, you can emerge a hero.

Lucky Number

354

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The moody Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnership is creating some confusion today. It seems others misunderstand you no matter how hard you try to be clear; it may be best to avoid attempting to explain yourself. You can contribute a note of mystery and intrigue in romantic relationships by allowing your imagination fee reign.

Lucky Number

456

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

It is time to seek balance in your life as the Moon calls for action in your sixth house of health and service. If you haven't been taking good care of yourself, you are likely to feel it now as systems begin to break down. The same is true of your job and other responsibilities; if you haven't been keeping up with your work and staying organized, trouble is just around the corner.

Lucky Number

343

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your fifth house of romance and creativity is activated by the Moon, giving you a boost of energy and a playful spirit. If you start the day feeling cranky and irritable, rest assured that by the time you leave for work, you'll be ready for a bit of fun. Some of you may have a hard time going to sleep this evening, when the Moon and fortunate Jupiter combine to start your creative juices flowing. If you are attempting to conceive, tonight could be the night!

Lucky Number

816

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The changeable Moon is still in your fourth house of home and family today. Take this opportunity to appreciate the comforts of home, as the pressures of your career may make it difficult for you to relax tomorrow. Curling up with a good book in your favorite chair or cuddling with your favorite family members will do wonders for your soul.

Lucky Number

587

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The changing Moon in your third house of communication makes many of you more fascinated by gossip. However, Jupiter under pressure from the Moon may garble long distance communications, so be sure to double check everything. Confusion between neighbors and between siblings is likely.

Lucky Number

893

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The changing Moon is bringing money issues to the forefront. This may be intense, as your values and resources rise to the surface. Try to stay emotionally balanced as you feel personally challenged and threatened. You can emerge victorious, so hold your head high!

Lucky Number

928

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Pisces

February 19-March 20

With the Moon in Pisces, your first house of personality, you'll have an edge on the competition. Your most significant other may not be able to resist you tonight, when your vibrant energy reaches a peak. Use your powers of persuasion for the greater good instead of just for getting what you want. Show your generous, loving side.

Lucky Number

730

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

