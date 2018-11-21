Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Aries
Are you prepared to delve deeply into your most private and closely-guarded emotions? If so, you'll get a tremendous amount of benefit from this during the coming months, and you'll develop a greater understanding of your most intimate relationships. If you're thinking 'What intimate relationship?'. then a new partner might enter your world now and transform it in some way.
Lucky Number391
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
The emphasis is on partnerships right now, and they become even more important to you from today. During coming weeks you'll want to do your utmost to ensure that partners are happy, and also to prevent any chance of them getting annoyed with you. However, try to resist a tendency to put your own needs second if it would be far better to say what you want upfront.
Lucky Number114
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You put a lot of effort into mundane chores and general work. This will provide some welcome light relief if you're currently struggling over your relationship with you-know-who. If you're single and looking for a new mate, you could meet them through work or through a medical matter. Suddenly got the urge to visit the doctor?
Lucky Number398
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Cupid has you in his sights, and just in time for the festive period, too. So take heart if you're a solo Cancerian who's hoping that Santa will bring you a sweetheart for Christmas, because you could meet them any day now. Even if you're already spoken for this will be a heartwarming time in which you'll enjoy being with some of your favourite people. But have you got something to wear for the approaching party season? Maybe a little shopping trip is in order
Lucky Number732
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Between now and mid December you'll enjoy doing some entertaining. Maybe you could throw a pre-Christmas party if you're feeling really ambitious? This might inspire you to make some improvements or embellishments to your interior decor, such as rearranging some of the furniture or splashing out on some new fixtures.
Lucky Number715
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Get out your glad rags because you're going to need them during the next few weeks! Yes, your personal festive season is about to start with a flourish and you want to look your best for it. You may have to juggle invitations and social dates in order to fit them all in between now and mid December, but the happy results will be worth the effort.
Lucky Number797
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Money will burn several holes in your pocket during the next few weeks, so be warned if you're supposed to be making every penny count. It's the ideal time to start your Christmas shopping because you'll really enjoy seeing what's on offer and looking for the perfect gift. However, you may not pay much attention to the price tags, which could work out very expensive.
Lucky Number618
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Party season is just around the corner, so take a look in your wardrobe! Do you have anything to wear? If not, the coming couple of weeks are the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a stunning new outfit. Or maybe it's not the clothes but your hair or general appearance that need a lift? Well, start making some improvements now, and get some professional help if needs be. Then you'll knock 'em dead at every social event!
Lucky Number519
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
If you're currently involved in a secret or very private relationship, it will be highlighted in weeks ahead. You might spend more time together or enjoy a greater emotional intimacy than usual. But you're unlikely to want to talk about it to all and sundry! You could also become involved in a charity or good cause now, and want to donate some time or money to it because it strikes a chord in you.
Lucky Number277
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Your social life starts to blossom, just in time for the festive season. This will be a wonderful opportunity to catch up with pals that you haven't seen lately or to add some new names to your list of friends. There's also a possibility that romance could add its unmistakable sparkle to what is currently a friendship, making you wonder where the relationship is heading.
Lucky Number367
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
The next few weeks will be a wonderful opportunity to improve your relationship with authority figures. This might mean creating a better atmosphere between you and an older friend or relative, or it could mean making more of an effort with your boss. Try to do this with sincerity and generosity, rather than making it plain that you don't really mean it.
Lucky Number877
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
You'll absolutely love being able to spread your wings and explore the world. You'll jump at the prospect of doing some travelling, especially if this involves going abroad. You could also lose your heart to someone who comes from another country, or become smitten by a cause or campaign that you truly believe in. It's going to be a very interesting time!
