Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

AccuWeather

November 21, 2018 05:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Are you prepared to delve deeply into your most private and closely-guarded emotions? If so, you'll get a tremendous amount of benefit from this during the coming months, and you'll develop a greater understanding of your most intimate relationships. If you're thinking 'What intimate relationship?'. then a new partner might enter your world now and transform it in some way.

Lucky Number

391

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The emphasis is on partnerships right now, and they become even more important to you from today. During coming weeks you'll want to do your utmost to ensure that partners are happy, and also to prevent any chance of them getting annoyed with you. However, try to resist a tendency to put your own needs second if it would be far better to say what you want upfront.

Lucky Number

114

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You put a lot of effort into mundane chores and general work. This will provide some welcome light relief if you're currently struggling over your relationship with you-know-who. If you're single and looking for a new mate, you could meet them through work or through a medical matter. Suddenly got the urge to visit the doctor?

Lucky Number

398

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Cupid has you in his sights, and just in time for the festive period, too. So take heart if you're a solo Cancerian who's hoping that Santa will bring you a sweetheart for Christmas, because you could meet them any day now. Even if you're already spoken for this will be a heartwarming time in which you'll enjoy being with some of your favourite people. But have you got something to wear for the approaching party season? Maybe a little shopping trip is in order

Lucky Number

732

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Between now and mid December you'll enjoy doing some entertaining. Maybe you could throw a pre-Christmas party if you're feeling really ambitious? This might inspire you to make some improvements or embellishments to your interior decor, such as rearranging some of the furniture or splashing out on some new fixtures.

Lucky Number

715

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Get out your glad rags because you're going to need them during the next few weeks! Yes, your personal festive season is about to start with a flourish and you want to look your best for it. You may have to juggle invitations and social dates in order to fit them all in between now and mid December, but the happy results will be worth the effort.

Lucky Number

797

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

Money will burn several holes in your pocket during the next few weeks, so be warned if you're supposed to be making every penny count. It's the ideal time to start your Christmas shopping because you'll really enjoy seeing what's on offer and looking for the perfect gift. However, you may not pay much attention to the price tags, which could work out very expensive.

Lucky Number

618

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Party season is just around the corner, so take a look in your wardrobe! Do you have anything to wear? If not, the coming couple of weeks are the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a stunning new outfit. Or maybe it's not the clothes but your hair or general appearance that need a lift? Well, start making some improvements now, and get some professional help if needs be. Then you'll knock 'em dead at every social event!

Lucky Number

519

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If you're currently involved in a secret or very private relationship, it will be highlighted in weeks ahead. You might spend more time together or enjoy a greater emotional intimacy than usual. But you're unlikely to want to talk about it to all and sundry! You could also become involved in a charity or good cause now, and want to donate some time or money to it because it strikes a chord in you.

Lucky Number

277

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your social life starts to blossom, just in time for the festive season. This will be a wonderful opportunity to catch up with pals that you haven't seen lately or to add some new names to your list of friends. There's also a possibility that romance could add its unmistakable sparkle to what is currently a friendship, making you wonder where the relationship is heading.

Lucky Number

367

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The next few weeks will be a wonderful opportunity to improve your relationship with authority figures. This might mean creating a better atmosphere between you and an older friend or relative, or it could mean making more of an effort with your boss. Try to do this with sincerity and generosity, rather than making it plain that you don't really mean it.

Lucky Number

877

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You'll absolutely love being able to spread your wings and explore the world. You'll jump at the prospect of doing some travelling, especially if this involves going abroad. You could also lose your heart to someone who comes from another country, or become smitten by a cause or campaign that you truly believe in. It's going to be a very interesting time!

Lucky Number

194

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

