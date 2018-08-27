Horoscopes for Monday, August 27, 2018

Aries
Today's Full Moon, a Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse in much of the world, highlights friendships, hopes and dreams, and any problems in these areas. For instance, you might realize that your relationship with a friend is languishing for lack of attention, making you want to make amends by spending more time with them. Or you may decide that a cherished plan needs a careful rethink. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number909
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
How are your career plans and long-term goals coming along? It's a Full Moon in Aquarius tonight, a Total Lunar Eclipse in most of the world, so if they've been sidelined recently then it's time to do something about it. On the other hand, if you're feeling totally bogged down by your current responsibilities or workload to the detriment of your home life, then you need to redress the balance and to do so as quickly as possible.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The Full Moon in Aquarius will be a Total Lunar Eclipse in most of the world,so the more convinced you are about the truth of something, the more you'll resist anyone changing your mind about it during the next two weeks and to some extent, the next six months. Yet it's important that you're open-minded and receptive to a variety of ideas, especially if you're wrestling with a difficult decision. Be prepared to listen and learn, and possibly even to admit that you don't have all the answers. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number751
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
A close relationship needs careful thought during the next two weeks, thanks to the Full Moon, which is a Total Lunar Eclipse in most of the world. Maybe things have reached a rather sticky patch and you've got to consider your next move carefully. If your relationship has become bogged down with control issues and battles for power, you'll have to decide whether you want it to continue. Maybe you should discuss it with the person concerned. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number666
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Your relationships come under the spotlight today, thanks to the Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse in most of the world. You'll have to pay extra attention to them during the next two weeks as well, and to some extent the next six months will feel the effect. If life with a certain person has been tricky recently then matters are about to reach crisis point, leaving you with no option but to take action. You must be decisive but don't over-react or issue ultimatums that are unrealistic or unfair. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
It's a Full Moon in your sixth house of work and health, a Total Lunar Eclipse in most of the world. Pay attention to your health during the coming fortnight, especially if that means having some symptoms investigated by your doctor or giving up a habit that doesn't do you any good. It will also be a good opportunity to draw the line under any difficulties that you've been having with a colleague or customer, even if you have to be the one who makes the first move. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number413
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
A special relationship needs a helping hand during the next two weeks, thanks to the Full Moon, which is a Total Lunar Eclipse in most of the world. Maybe you've got to have a quiet word with this person so you can sort out a minor niggle or reach a better understanding with them. Alternatively, the coming fortnight may mark a watershed in your relationship as it moves from one stage to another. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number690
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Today's Full Moon, a Blood Moon Eclipse in much of the world, encourages you to think carefully about your responsibilities over the next two weeks. You need to include your domestic duties as well as those you encounter in the outside world. Are you able to balance everything, or does it feel like a precarious juggling act in which you're in danger of dropping the ball? Start to make any adjustments that you think are necessary. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number180
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Today's Full Moon, which is a Total Lunar Eclipse in most of the world, will give you plenty of food for thought during the next two weeks. You might have to revise your opinion of a local issue or a neighborhood problem, or you could have complicated discussions with a member of the family. This will also be a good opportunity to write letters or emails that are long overdue. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number366
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
The coming fortnight is an excellent opportunity to get your money matters in order, thanks to the Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse in most of the world. Pay particular attention to your everyday finances. For instance, you should go through bank and credit card statements in case they contain mistakes, and also pay any overdue bills before they lead to trouble. If you've been overspending this will be a good chance to cut back on your outgoings. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Today's Full Moon, a Blood Moon Eclipse in your sign, has a huge impact on you, encouraging you to cut out the dead wood from your life to make way for some fresh growth. This might mean sorting through your wardrobe, severing yourself from an unhelpful connection or bringing the curtain down on a chapter of your life. But whether it's major or minor, do it with conviction and courage. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
Lucky Number410
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
What's worrying you? Come on, you know that something is, and you aren't going to feel better until you've taken some concrete action, thanks to the Full Moon, which is a Total Lunar Eclipse in most of the world. The more you dither or push it to the back of your mind, the more it will haunt you and drain your energy. So take a deep breath, stare it straight in the face and do whatever will alleviate the problem and make life easier for you. Unfortunately, the Total Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North America, though of course Americans will see the Full Moon.
