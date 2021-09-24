US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Celebrities

1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

2. “Enemy at the Gates” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

3. “Joshua Weissman: An Unapologetic Cookbook” by Joshua Weissman (Alpha)

4. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

5. “American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

6. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century” by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein (Portfolio)

8. “The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Shielding Ember” by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces production LLC)

10. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “True Dead” by Faith Hunter (Ace)

12. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

14. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

15. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

16. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

17. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

18. “The Midnight library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

19. “The Wisdom of Crowds” by Joe Abercrombie (Orbit)

20. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

21. “Countdown bin Laden” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)

22. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

23. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

24. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

25. “Empire of the Vampire” by Jay Kristoff (St. Martin's Press)

