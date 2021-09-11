Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Manchin, Murthy; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Alberto Carvalho, school superintendent in Miami-Dade County, Florida; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist in chief, Texas Children’s Hospital.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy, Sanders, Manchin.

