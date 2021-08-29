Hallmark movies key in a big year for N.C. film production

Hallmark Channel movies are playing a key role in what's expected to be a big year for North Carolina’s film industry, according to a newspaper report.

With film productions expected to bring a record-setting $409 million to the state in 2021, and with nearly $300 million spent in the Wilmington area so far, so-called “Hallmark movies” are a staple of local activity, the StarNews reported.

Currently filming is “Christmas in Harmony," which had multiple Santas roaming a downtown Wilmington street last week.

The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film “One Summer" wrapped earlier this month. And Another Hallmark movie, “USS Christmas,” shot in Wilmington a year ago, wrapped production this summer.

John “Fergy” Ferguson, a Wilmington resident who has rented grip and lighting equipment to production crews on this year, told the StarNews smaller-budget shows are valuable in a number of ways, including as a training ground for young student crew members.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The $409 million expected to be spent this year on film work would be the largest figure since the 2014 creation of a state grant that offers a 25% rebate to qualified productions, the newspaper reported earlier this month.