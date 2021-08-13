Exhibit of works by street artist Banksy opening in Chicago

An exhibit of more than 80 works by the graffiti artist known publicly only as Banksy is coming to Chicago.

“The Art of Banksy” is scheduled to open Saturday and run through Oct. 31 in a shuttered, 45,000-square-foot broadcast communications museum.

The Associated Press got an early look Friday at “The Art of Banksy” show.

Exhibit organizer Corey Ross, president of Starvox Exhibits, says this is the world’s largest collection of Banksy art.

“All of the pieces that are here are pieces that have been contributed by collectors who’ve been collecting art that they’ve bought from Banksy over the years,” he said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Banksy pieces have been transported to Chicago from private collections in Asia, Europe and the United States.

“So over the years, Banksy has sold all of these pieces off to collectors," Ross said. ”Some of them are our older pieces that he sold at the very beginning of his career. And then some of them are quite recent."

“And really this work would be sitting in warehouses or would be sitting in private homes,” Ross added. “And it’s a marvelous opportunity to be able to assemble it all and bring it to the public. And that’s what excites the collectors, and that’s what excites the public about being able to see this exhibit.”

The pieces include canvasses, prints and sculptures and are from private collections.

Stencils by the street artist have appeared on the walls of buildings — even a British prison, bridges and streets across the globe. Some of his most recognizable stencils and murals include “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper," “Girl with Balloon” and “I Remember When All This Was Trees.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Earlier this year, a Banksy painting honoring health workers in the pandemic sold at auction for more than $23 million. Titled “Game Changer,” the work first appeared on a wall at Southampton General Hospital in southern England in May 2020.

The black-and-white picture depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy, as Batman and Spiderman toy figures lie in a wastepaper basket next to him.

At the time it went up, the hospital said Banksy left a note for workers there saying: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”