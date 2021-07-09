Celebrities

Yakima County jury finds man guilty in 2017 shooting

The Associated Press

YAKIMA, Wash.

A Yakima County Superior Court jury has found a Wapato gang member guilty of shooting a woman in 2017, and trying to arrange the killing of one of the witnesses two years later.

Jurors concluded their deliberations at 1 p.m. Thursday, after more than 6½ hours of deliberations over two days.

Michael Joseph Allred, 41, was charged with shooting a woman outside her home on Jan. 22, 2017. Prosecutors said Allred fired a single shot that grazed a man across the stomach and seriously injured the woman.

In 2019, Yakima County jail officers found a letter reportedly written by Allred addressed to a fellow gang member asking him to burn down the home of a Wapato woman he said was the “star witness” against him, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

He was found guilty of four counts of first-degree assault and one count each of unlawful firearms possession, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree arson, witness tampering and felony harassment.

Jurors also found that Allred used a firearm in each of the assault counts, which adds an additional five years on a sentence for each finding.

Allred’s attorney, John Doherty, said his client will appeal. He described the verdict as “a tough one.”

  Comments  

Celebrities

Storms thwart outdoor Pyer Moss show, forcing postponement

July 09, 2021 8:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service