Celebrities
The Latest: Rain suspends play at Wimbledon
The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Play at Wimbledon has been suspended because of rain.
Seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini and former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber were among the players in third-round action on the outer courts when play was halted.
Matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court had yet to start.
There were several rain delays during the first two days of the tournament but the weather had been dry since then.
___
11 a.m.
For once, Roger Federer may not be the unanimous fan favorite when he plays on Centre Court.
The eight-time Wimbledon champion faces Queen's Club runner-up Cameron Norrie, the only British man left in the draw after Andy Murray and Daniel Evans both lost on Friday.
The 39-year-old Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975.
On the women’s side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff tries to make the fourth round for the second time in a row. Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on Kateřina Siniaková.
After a couple of dry days, rain is forecast in the morning.
Comments