Rapper Polo G is arrested in Miami after album release party

In this April 18, 2021 photo, Rapper Polo G watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets in Miami. Officials say rapper Polo G has been arrested in Miami on charges including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief. Jail records show 22-year-old Taurus Bartlett was booked into jail on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) AP

Rapper Polo G has been arrested on charges including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief.

Jail records show the rapper, whose name is Taurus Bartlett, was booked into jail on Saturday. The Miami Police Department said it was aware of the incident but did not offer more details.

The Miami Herald cited a police report as saying Bartlett, 22, was pulled over early Saturday and ended up in a struggle on the ground with an officer. The report says the officer was trying to handcuff Bartlett and was struck multiple times.

The Chicago-based artist had just released his newest album “Hall of Fame” on Friday. His single “Rapstar” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April. His mother and manager said on Instagram that Polo G and his younger brother were riding in a car with security after an album release party.

Jail records show Bartlett's bond on the charges is of $19,500.