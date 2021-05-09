Milwaukee plays San Antonio on 5-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (43-24, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-35, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Spurs are 13-20 in home games. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 7.1.

The Bucks are 19-14 in road games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 4.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 120-113 in the last matchup on March 20. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 26 points, and Lonnie Walker IV led San Antonio with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is shooting 48.9% and averaging 21.4 points. Dejounte Murray is averaging 14.1 points, six rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.4 points per game and shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Jrue Holiday is averaging 7.7 assists and 19 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 42 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 48.9% shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 123.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, eight steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Derrick White: out for season (ankle).

Bucks: Axel Toupane: day to day (oblique).