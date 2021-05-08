Phoenix Suns to visit the Los Angeles Lakers in division play

Phoenix Suns (48-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (37-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix travels to Los Angeles for a Pacific Division matchup Sunday.

The Lakers are 3-8 against division opponents. Los Angeles is 33-18 in games when scoring 100 or more points.

The Suns are 27-10 against conference opponents. Phoenix is 34-18 when giving up 100 or more points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 111-94 on March 21. Deandre Ayton scored 26 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben McLemore ranks second on the Lakers averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 8.6 points per game while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ayton leads the Suns with 10.6 rebounds and averages 14.7 points. Mikal Bridges is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 102.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 48.4% shooting.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 49.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (calf), LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Dennis Schroder: out (calf).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: day to day (wrist).