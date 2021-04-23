The Kentucky State Fair will be open to the public this year, officials said.

The Kentucky State Fair Board voted Thursday to hold the event Aug. 19-29, according to a statement from Kentucky Venues. Tickets will go on sale in July.

Last year, the event was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some events were held but only participants were allowed to attend.

“The Kentucky State Fair is an important event for thousands of people around the Commonwealth and the economic activity created by the Fair will help Kentucky’s recovery," Kentucky Venues President and CEO David S. Beck said in a statement. “While we will need to make adjustments to respond to COVID-19, we plan to produce as much of the Fair as safely possible.”

Officials were beginning to plan and said specific information will be announced later.

The annual event at the fairgrounds in Louisville features shows, exhibits and other entertainment.