List of mourners attending the funeral of Prince Philip
Here is the full list of mourners who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle:
1. Queen Elizabeth II
2. Prince Charles, eldest child of the queen and Prince Philip
3. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles’ wife
4. Princess Anne, second child of the queen and Prince Philip
5. Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Anne’s husband
6. Prince Andrew, third child of the queen and Prince Philip
7. Prince Edward, youngest child of the queen and Prince Philip
8. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edward’s wife
9. Lady Louise Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter
10. James, Viscount Severn, Edward and Sophie’s son
11. Prince William, eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana
12. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s wife
13. Prince Harry, younger son of Charles and Diana
14. Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips
15. Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
16. Mike Tindall, Zara’s husband
17. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York
18. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice's husband
19. Princess Eugenie, younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah
20. Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie’s husband
21. Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of the queen’s late sister Princess Margaret
22. Daniel Chatto, husband of Lady Sarah Chatto
23. David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, son of Princess Margaret
24. Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, a cousin of the queen
25. Edward, Duke of Kent, a cousin of the queen
26. Princess Alexandra, a cousin of the queen
27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, a German great-nephew of Prince Philip
28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, a German cousin of Prince Philip
29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, a German great-nephew of Prince Philip
30. Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, a friend of Prince Philip, married to the grandson of Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten
