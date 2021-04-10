Memphis plays Indiana in non-conference play

Indiana Pacers (24-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-24, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Caris LeVert and the Indiana Pacers visit Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies in non-conference action.

The Grizzlies have gone 12-14 at home. Memphis leads the league with 55.8 points in the paint. Jonas Valanciunas paces the Grizzlies averaging 12.2.

The Pacers are 15-12 in road games. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 52.9 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.6.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 134-116 on Feb. 2. Sabonis scored 32 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 10.6 points per game while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 17.7 points and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Sabonis has shot 52.1% and is averaging 19.9 points for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 48.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 45.8% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 42 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), De'Anthony Melton: out (leg).

Pacers: TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (ankle).