Buffalo plays Pittsburgh, looks to stop road skid

Buffalo Sabres (6-20-4, eighth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-2, third in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Pittsburgh looking to stop its seven-game road slide.

The Penguins have gone 19-11-2 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has allowed 23 power-play goals, stopping 75.8% of opponent opportunities.

The Sabres are 6-20-4 against opponents in the East Division. Buffalo averages 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Brandon Davidson leads the team averaging 0.3.

In their last meeting on March 13, Pittsburgh won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasperi Kapanen leads the Penguins with a plus-12 in 29 games this season. Sidney Crosby has eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Sam Reinhart has 20 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling nine assists for the Sabres. Brandon Montour has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Sabres: 0-9-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Brandon Tanev: out (upper body).

Sabres: Kyle Okposo: day to day (undisclosed), Carter Hutton: day to day (undisclosed), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).